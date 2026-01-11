Security operatives arrest four bandits with 65 cows in Kaduna

Security operatives have arrested four armed bandits, suspected to be Fulani terrorists, in Kaduna for rustling over 65 cows in the state.

They are presently under police custody.

In a statement by the police spokesman on Sunday, DSP Mansir Hassan said that “on 10th January, 2026, at about 0500 hours, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence regarding the suspected activities of bandits and cattle rustlers, stormed the Kakura area of Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State”, where the bandits were nabbed.

Hassan said, “During the operation, four suspects were arrested, namely Ibrahim Shuaibu alias Magaji, Buhari Ibrahim, both from Kakura, and Musa Haruna of Gora, and Abdullahi Idi of Dan Damisa of Zaria.”

According to him, “upon search, a total of 65 cows suspected to be stolen were recovered from their possession.”

Hassan noted that preliminary investigation revealed that two of the suspects, who are cattle rearers, confessed that the cows were brought to them by one Kyauta of Izuwa, a suspected bandit”, while stressing that “the said Kyauta is currently at large and efforts are ongoing to track and arrest him”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, has called on members of the public “to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with timely and credible information that can aid in the fight against kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities”.

The CP assured the good people of Kaduna State of the Command’s unwavering commitment in sustaining aggressive operations against criminal elements and bringing all perpetrators to justice.