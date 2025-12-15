Bandits’ kingpin, Turji, denies receiving money in Matawalle’s peace deal

Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, has said that he participated in peace negotiations with the Zamfara State government during the administration of former Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, but firmly denied claims that he received N30 million or any material benefit from the talks.

Speaking in a viral video circulating on social media, Turji dismissed allegations made by a former peace mediator appointed by the Sokoto and Zamfara state governments to facilitate non-kinetic engagement with armed groups in the North-West region, Musa Kamarawa.

Kamarawa had alleged in an earlier video that the Matawalle-led government held several meetings with bandits, including Turji, at the Government House in Gusau, during which money and vehicles were allegedly distributed.

He specifically claimed that Turji was given N30 million as part of the peace process.

Reacting to the allegation, Turji described the claims as outright lies, stressing that although peace meetings did occur, he neither received N30 million nor collected money on behalf of any Fulani leader.

“By Allah, since the day I was born, I have never owned up to five million naira,” Turji swore, adding: “We were never given the N30 million being mentioned.”

According to him, the engagements with government officials were solely intended to de-escalate violence and restore peace in Zamfara State, insisting that he did not derive any personal financial benefit from the process.

Turji accused Kamarawa of betraying the confidence built during the negotiations, alleging that the former mediator was giving what he termed false and misleading testimony.

The bandit leader further blamed former political leaders in Zamfara and Sokoto states for worsening insecurity in the region.

He alleged that they armed local vigilance groups known as ‘Yan Banga’ to target Fulani communities.