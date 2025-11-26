Bandits refute FG, say Kebbi schoolgirls regained freedom after negotiation

A report has dismissed the claim by the government that the 24 abducted schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in Kebbi State, were rescued by security operatives, saying that they were released only after a negotiated settlement.

Recall that on November 17, bandits stormed the school and abducted 25 female students after killing an official and injuring a security guard.

According to a BBC report, monitored in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, two of the girls escaped from the bandits’ camp.

Quoting one Hussaini Aliyu, an official from Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, the BBC reported that the two students ran away as they were being led into the forests by the bandits and escaped through farmland.

On November 19, Hussaini Aliyu, chairman of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi, released the names of the 25 abducted schoolgirls.

On Tuesday, November 25, the 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, returned home, with the government claiming they were rescued.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, confirmed the release of the schoolgirls, saying, “Our tactical team has successfully rescued the abducted students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

“This mission was carried out in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to ensure their safe return. I commend our security and intelligence forces for their swift response, dedication, and professionalism.”

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, applauded the security agents for their efforts in securing the freedom of all the victims abducted by the terrorists.

“They were not rescued, but released after negotiation,” he said.

However, a video has surfaced online revealing that the government had negotiated with the abductors before the girls were released.

In the footage, one of the armed men is heard questioning the schoolgirls about military aircraft that flew over the forest during their captivity.

He asks how many jets passed above them, and the girls respond, “uncountable.”

He also questioned the girls about whether they had been harmed or maltreated during captivity.

The students replied that they were not. The kidnapper then boasted that the authorities could not rescue the students by force and had to negotiate.

At the end of the video, one of the abductors declared, “We are letting you go after negotiations. Your government cannot rescue you with might. Your government has failed.”