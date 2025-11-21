Matawalle defends defence minister’s trip to Dubai amid insecurity

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has condemned the alleged statement credited to former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, where he called for protest from Nigerians, telling him to desist from inflammatory remarks

The Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has reacted to claims that the Minister of Defence, Hon. Muhammad Badaru, travelled despite the insecurity ravaging the entire country.

Matawalle affirmed that Badaru is attending the 2025 Dubai International Airshow with the full approval of the President, alongside key military personnel who are representing Nigeria at the important global event.

He said this following public concerns regarding the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Defence Staff, General O.O Oluyede and Minister Badaru’s absence amid ongoing security challenges in the country.

Matawalle emphasised that the government’s commitment to national security remains unwavering and robust and that they are engaged in another important assignment, though outside the shores of Nigeria and approved by Mr President.

“The Dubai Airshow serves as a premier global platform for the aerospace, space, and defence industries to foster business growth, showcase innovative technologies, and encourage international collaboration.

“This biennial event is recognised as one of the world’s leading airshows, connecting political leaders like ministers of defence, innovators, and officials from various governments to exchange proactive ideas,” he said.

According to Matawalle, the Nigerian delegation at the event will highlight the nation’s advancements in defence technology, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to actively participating in global defence discussions and collaborations.

“Minister Badaru’s official engagement abroad does not diminish our sensitivity or response to the current security situation at home. Our combined efforts will ensure that we continue to address these challenges effectively,” Matawalle stated.

He reiterated the government’s dedication to the well-being of the abducted school students, stating, “As I mentioned previously, I immediately condemned the abduction and called for our security agencies to coordinate their efforts for the safe return of the students.

“Our strategies are in place, and we are in constant communication with the relevant authorities to facilitate their safe release.”

Matawalle assured the public that he remains on the ground, fully committed to handling the situation and implementing necessary measures while Badaru is away.

“Rest assured, we are doing everything possible to ensure the swift and safe return of the students,” he promised.

“We are fortunate to have a two-minister structure in some ministries. This allows us to maintain momentum in our operations, regardless of any minister’s travel for official duties.”

He confirmed that upon his return, Badaru will actively participate in ongoing efforts to resolve these pressing issues.