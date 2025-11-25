Bank rewards top educators with millions at Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards

Union Bank of Nigeria has recognised the contributions of exceptional secondary school teachers at the 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards, held in Lagos last Friday. The event highlighted educators whose dedication has had a measurable impact on students and communities across Nigeria.

The overall winner, Ms Serah Yusuf, a 31-year-old teacher from Wisdom International School of Excellence, Abuja, received the grand prize of ₦10 million in recognition of her outstanding teaching and community engagement.

The first runner-up, Ms Adeola Olufunke Akinsulire of Omole Senior Grammar School, Lagos, was awarded ₦5 million, while the second runner-up, Mr Chibuzor Amarikwa of Deeper Life High School, Adamawa State, took home ₦3 million.

The awards are part of Union Bank’s Edu360 initiative, a programme aimed at strengthening education through teacher development, infrastructure improvements, digital literacy, and inclusive learning practices. Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Olufunmilola Aluko, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Union Bank, said, “Education remains at the heart of our operations.

Through Edu360, we are not just giving; we are building hope where resources are needed most. Celebrating teachers like Ms Yusuf and her colleagues is about restoring dignity to this noble profession and inspiring a new generation of educators.”

The event drew teachers, government officials, and education stakeholders from across the country. It served both to honour individual excellence and to reinforce Union Bank’s ongoing commitment to advancing education in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which advocates for inclusive and equitable quality education for all.