Barkin Ladi attack death toll rises to 14

Kebbi downplays insecurity, woos investors

The death toll from Tuesday night’s disaster in the Foron community of Barkin Ladi Local Council of Plateau State has risen from 12 to 14.

The locals were attacked by people suspected to be Fulani terrorists, where 12 were originally murdered, with five others seriously injured.

Confirming the latest two casualties to The Guardian yesterday, Mr Dung Pam said he was just returning from the hospital, where two of those admitted were confirmed dead by physicians.

Meanwhile, Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang, representing Jos North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has decried the attack.

He said, “I cannot understand why people who are going about their normal business will be surrounded and shot at sporadically using what eyewitnesses described as sophisticated weapons.”

In a related development, the Kebbi government has dismissed concerns that insecurity could hinder investment in the state, assuring investors of a stable environment backed by strong regulatory frameworks and institutional support.

Director-General of Kebbi State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Dr Mohamed Kamba, gave the assurance at a pre-investment summit engagement with investors, describing the meeting as critical to the state’s industrial and economic development.

Kamba said insecurity was a global challenge and should not be exaggerated in the Nigerian context, stressing that Kebbi State remains conducive for business.

He identified Kebbi’s robust regulatory environment, clear policies and strong institutional capacity as the state’s major selling points to investors.

Kamba disclosed that KIPA had screened 22 investment proposals across key sectors, including energy, agriculture, mining, transport and logistics, ahead of the Kebbi Investment Summit scheduled for February 11, 2026.

He explained that the pre-summit engagement was aimed at interacting with investors early to ensure projects reach financial close before the main summit.

While declining to disclose the expected volume or value of investments, Kamba said investors had already made notable commitments, particularly in the energy and agriculture sectors.

He also highlighted Kebbi’s strategic location, noting that it is the closest state in Northern Nigeria to the West African market, with some border points located less than a kilometre from neighbouring countries.

The DG said investing in transport and logistics infrastructure in Kebbi would be critical to Nigeria’s successful participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Carlot Energy Limited, Lawrence Osakwe, stated that his company was exploring renewable energy investments in Kebbi State.

He said Carlot Energy plans to deploy mini-grid solutions to provide affordable and sustainable power to communities and industrial hubs, citing Kebbi’s relative peace and stability as key factors influencing its interest.

The CEO of Fused Vision Ltd, Michael Oladeji, also sees Kebbi as a land of opportunities.