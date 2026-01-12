Bauchi clerics, House absolve gov, officials of terrorism financing

The Coalition of Bauchi State Islamic Scholars has warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against tagging Governor Bala Mohammed as a terror financier, saying it is paradoxical to level such an accusation against a leader of one of the peaceful northern states.



The scholars gave the warning at the weekend while addressing the press over the ongoing trial of the Finance Commissioner, Adamu Yakubu and four others on alleged funding of terror activities at the Federal High Court, Abuja.



Leader of the coalition, Imam Yusuf Adam, absolved the governor of not supporting banditry nor assisting hoodlums, stating that, on the contrary, Mohammed was actively fighting them.



Adam dismissed the allegation against the commissioner and other government officials as baseless, noting: “The people of Bauchi State are shocked, because none of them has ever been associated with banditry; instead, they are known for good character and peaceful living. We therefore call for their release so they can return to their families and continue their duties.



The religious leaders charged the public to desist from spreading fabricated stories geared at tarnishing others.

Also, the Bauchi State House of Assembly has opposed the ongoing prosecution of the government officials.

Its Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, described the claims as baseless and unfounded in a chat with journalists after a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus meeting of the House in Bauchi.



The remark followed the trial of the Bauchi officials over alleged terrorism financing to the tune of $ 9.7 million.



The Speaker categorically defended Governor Mohammed, denying any of his involvement or officials in terrorism-related activities.