Kinsmen denounce terrorism financing allegation against Ex-COAS Yahaya

Kinsmen of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Faruk Yahaya (rtd.), have raised the alarm over a viral video accusing him of involvement in sponsored terrorism during his tenure as Army chief.

Speaking under the auspices of Sifawa Development Forum, Secretary-General of the Forum, Mohammed Bello Yusuf, described the content as false, malicious, and dangerous to national security.

He noted that the video currently circulating on social media was part of a wider campaign to smear senior military officers and erode public trust in the nation’s security architecture.

Yusuf said the people of Sifawa were shocked and deeply disturbed by attempts to link Gen. Yahaya to activities he spent his career fighting against.

“We find it outrageous and unacceptable that anyone would fabricate a video to accuse a former Chief of Army Staff of sponsoring terrorism.

“This is not just an attack on his person; it is an assault on our community and a dangerous attempt to undermine the credibility of the Nigerian Armed Forces,” Yusuf said.

The SDF said it was “deeply troubling” that individuals could exploit digital platforms to spread narratives accusing a retired military leader of the very crimes he dedicated decades to combating.

“General Yahaya is a man who has served this country with honour from his early days as a young officer up to the highest level of command. To now accuse him without evidence of sponsoring terrorism is beyond mischief; it is a security threat,” he said.

He warned that allowing such narratives to fester could demoralise serving officers and distract security agencies working to contain ongoing threats.

Yusuf, however, urged security agencies to trace the origin of the video, identify its creators, and prosecute those behind what he described as a “carefully coordinated smear agenda.”

He also appealed to media organisations to exercise restraint and professionalism, noting that amplifying unverified claims can worsen instability.