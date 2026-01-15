Bauchi govt mobilises experts, raises climate assembly against bush burning

The Bauchi State Ministry of Housing and Environment, in collaboration with climate and environment experts, has formed a climate assembly to combat bush burning and deforestation.

Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Hon. Ahmed Kawule, said the move became necessary to prevent imminent land degradation, drought, and weather changes that threaten the state’s agricultural sector. He made the remarks on Thursday during a sensitisation and dialogue with climate stakeholders.

Kawule, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alh. Hamisu Mohammed, stated that bush burning and other greenhouse gas emissions pose serious dangers to residents’ health and livelihoods. He added that the formation of the climate assembly aims to check indiscriminate bush burning.

Also speaking, the Director of Climate Change, Nasir Umar, highlighted the increasing incidence of bush burning in the state, particularly between December and May.

“Most people in rural areas, in an attempt to clear farms for the farming season, do this. Others burn bushes for hunting, while others cut down trees for charcoal. All these contribute to the climate issues,” he said.

According to Nasir, the climate assembly brings together intergovernmental and civil society organisations to form a body where stakeholders can actively contribute to ending bush burning, deforestation, and other climate-related problems.

He added that the Ministry has given the assembly the freedom to formulate its operational methods and strategies to mitigate climate change disasters.

The director also stated that the state continues to prosecute illegal tree fellers in court.

He urged residents to obtain permission before cutting trees and to plant more trees to support environmental sustainability.