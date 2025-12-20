Be solutions-minded Nigerians, Olukoya urges graduands

The Chancellor of Mountain Top University (MTU) and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has called on Nigerian graduates to be solutions to the country’s myriad challenges. Olukoya revealed that MTU is committed to raising leaders that will reshape Nigeria and be solutions to challenges in the country.

“Don’t join the crowd, be a solution-minded Nigerian,” Olukoya said at the Seventh Convocation Ceremony of MTU held at Prayer City.

Olukoya said since the inception of MTU, ithas been producing morally-sound, and academically-excellent hardworking graduates, who are well equipped with the vocational skills to be self-independent and be employers of labour. He urged the graduates to be shining examples of the vision of MTU.

Olukoya commended NUC, especially the Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu.

Dr. Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, wife of the Chancellor, pledged to continue impacting positively on students, especially female students, through mentorship.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, delivered a lecture titled “Dream Big, Start Small,” urging the youths to cultivate bold dreams and anchor their journeys to success on humble beginnings. hard work, and strong character.

“Dream big, start small, be passionate, work twice as hard, and watch the Invisible Hands of God lift you to heights you never imagined possible,” Eno charged.

He cautioned that the pursuit of instant gratification without corresponding effort often leads to frustration and moral decline, but expressed confidence that the moral and intellectual foundation imparted by MTU would distinguish the graduands as leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

“You don’t need to be great to start, but you need to start to be great,” Eno quoted motivational speaker Zig Ziglar. “Dream big about impact. Start small with service. Grow steadily through character and competence.”