Biafra group optimistic of recognition after Israel’s acknowledgement of Somaliland

The Biafran Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) has expressed renewed optimism over the prospect of international recognition for Biafra, following Israel’s decision to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent state.

The group described the development as a major diplomatic breakthrough for self-determination movements across Africa.

Acting Prime Minister of the Simon Ekpa-backed liberation movement, Nkere Ogechukwu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the development has reinforced its conviction that sustained diplomatic engagement, particularly in Washington, could yield similar outcomes for Biafra.

Drawing parallels with Somaliland’s decades-long quest for sovereignty, the pro-Biafra group said the growing acceptance of new African states by the international community has strengthened its belief that Biafra’s aspirations could also gain global traction, particularly with the backing of the United States.

“As the international community increasingly recognises new African states, such as Somaliland, we look forward to working closely with the U.S. government and the BRGIE to advance the establishment of an independent, pro-U.S.

Biafran administration, one that serves both U.S. strategic interests and the aspirations of the Biafran people,” the group said.

Israel recently became the first United Nations member state to officially recognise Somaliland, the self-declared republic that has functioned autonomously from Somalia since 1991.

Despite lacking international recognition for more than three decades, Somaliland has maintained its own government, currency, and security architecture, while sustaining unofficial high-level relations with some foreign governments.

Meanwhile, the group announced changes to its advocacy structure in the United States, confirming the exit of its Washington-based lobbyist, Elias Gerasoulis, from Moran Global Strategies, and the continuation of its engagement through a new firm.

It said Gerasoulis, who had led its lobbying efforts in Washington since June 2024, had left Moran Global Strategies to establish Washington & Madison, LLC, a government relations and international services firm.

According to the group, Washington & Madison maintains strategic affiliations with Moran Global Strategies and other leading lobbying firms in Washington, DC.

The statement noted that the Acting Prime Minister of the BRGIE, Nkere Ogechukwu, has formally retained Washington & Madison to continue its advocacy efforts in the United States, following the conclusion of its engagement with Moran Global Strategies on December 31, 2025.

The group credited Gerasoulis with facilitating engagements with senior U.S. government officials and international stakeholders, particularly around issues of alleged persecution of Christians and Biafran communities in Nigeria.

In addition, the BRGIE confirmed the renewal of its legal services agreement with Arman Dabiri and The Law Office of Arman Dabiri & Associates, PLLC, which will continue to serve as its international legal counsel in Washington. The firm has represented the group since November 2024.

The BRGIE said the legal team brings extensive experience in sovereign representation, having previously acted for governments including Libya, Sudan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.