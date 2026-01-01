Tinubu has given Ndigbo the Biafra they seek — Umahi

Following what he tagged as absolute inclusion of the South East in national politics, the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, on Wednesday said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given Ndigbo the Biafra they have been seeking.

The former governor of Ebonyi State, in his New Year message, emphasised that the worst period of our nationhood is over through robust economic policies of the present administration, adding that the coming year shall witness a massive turnaround in all sectors.

He urged the people of the South East to remain resolute in their support for President Tinubu’s re-election on the grounds that the President is a consolation to Ndigbo for the years of neglect and marginalisation.

Umahi further expressed optimism that the people of the region shall rewrite the wrong of the 2023 general election and shall speak loudly in unison with massive votes for President Tinubu, whom he said has resolved the criminal marginalisation of the region by successive administrations.

“Our people will never make the mistake of 2023. We shall remain resolute and stand strongly together behind Mr. President in the 2027 election. Ndigbo will not be deceived again by marauding politicians with sugar-coated mouths. One of our brothers is already saying that in 2027 he will be on the ballot, but I’m here telling Ndigbo that President Tinubu will be on the ballot, and once he’s on the ballot, all the Governors of the South East are on the ballot, and myself, the Minister of Works, is also on the ballot because it is our collective interest to support Mr. President, a man who has reopened our chapter and is massively investing in our future. Indeed, the Biafra is here.”

He called for social reengineering and deradicalisation of the remaining minds to understand that the Biafra Ndigbo fought for, sought, and are still seeking has come through national integration and acceptance as equal participants in national development.

The Minister assured that all the federal road infrastructure projects going on simultaneously in every region of the country are receiving adequate funding and supervision, assuring that most of the roads will be completed on record time and to specification.

He said a special task force will be formed to enforce strict compliance with the directive that no truck shall be allowed to park on the federal highways, adding that the Ministry of Works will work in collaboration with security agencies to make the federal highway safe for travellers returning to their destinations after the Yuletide.