BlaqBonez, Sinach, Brymo, Morravey, 40 others to thrill fans at Shakara Festival

For the first time, an unlikely stage presence at the same location and festival will be witnessed in Lagos at the maiden edition of Shakara Festival.

About 50 Afrobeats, Alté, gospel, and other artists will thrill music lovers at the festival.

Shakara Festival is a comprehensive cultural experience built around four key zones: Shakara Junction, an ultimate marketplace for culture and commerce; Shakara Series, featuring deep-dive conversations and panels on the music industry and creative economy; Shakara Games Village, a dedicated space for competitive and casual gaming; and Shakara After Dark, the premier late-night party experience.

The organisers of the four-day music festival, today, December 8, 2025, unveiled a star-studded lineup and confirmed an electrifying Shakara After Dark takeover, solidifying its position as the must-attend event for Detty December.

The festival will run from Thursday, December 18, 2025, to Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Nautica Beach Resort, Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

The festival’s musical curation showcases a powerful blend of established legends, Alté icons, and the fastest-rising stars in Afrobeats, Alternative, and Highlife music, guaranteeing a diverse and unforgettable sonic journey. The full lineup features lyrical heavyweights like BlaqBonez and Show Dem Camp, bringing Naija Rap and Alté fire, alongside soulful Afro Soul and R&B vibes from artists like J’Dess and Mich Straw.

The energy is set for the Afrobeats crew with fast-rising stars such as Mavo, Llona, Tar1q, and Morravey.

The alternative and indigenous sounds will be represented by Brymo and Johnny Drille with Folk-Fusion, while the legendary The Cavemen will deliver proper Highlife groove. The roster also connects the Diaspora with acts like Curtis J and Keys The Prince.

A key highlight of the festival will be the highly anticipated ‘Shakara After Dark’ late-night party series. The renowned nightlife brand, Obi’s House, will take over the late-night stage on December 20, 2025, promising the ultimate rave experience. Obi’s House will bring its A-team of heavy-hitting DJs, including WanniXHandi, DJ Shawn, and Bonamax, to keep the party pulsating after the main stage concludes.

The festival will climax on Sunday, December 21, 2025, with Shakara Gospel Day, an entire day dedicated to high-energy praise and worship featuring some of the biggest names in Nigerian gospel music. This powerful closing event will feature performances by Gbenga Akinfenwa, SMJ, Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Sinach, Noble G, Kingdom, Magpsalms, Ada Ehi, Gerald Bishung, and many more, offering a perfect, uplifting conclusion to the four-day cultural celebration.

When asked why gospel artistes will be performing, CEO of Shakara Festival, Godson Oriaku, said: “We have three days of performances before the gospel concert. There were clamours for a gospel concert.”

When asked about his sustainable plan, he said: “The primary goal of Shakara Festival is not to make money. I am not trying to compete with anyone, but to better the space. This is a legacy project, and we will do better next year.”