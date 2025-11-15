Shakara Festival set to redefine Detty December in Lagos

With ground-breaking four-day music and culture experience in Lagos, a first-of-a-kind outdoor multi-day music festival, Shakara Festival is set to thrill music lovers. The music fest is scheduled to take place at the Nautica Beach Resort, Lekki, Lagos from Thursday, December 18 to Sunday, December 21.

The festival, according to its organisers and promoters, is poised to become the ultimate destination for the annual ‘Detty December’ pilgrimage with over 20,000 attendees expected daily, including diasporans returning home for the festive season.

With a quintessential contemporary African experience, showcasing the vibrant style, sounds, and tastes of Nigeria, attendees during the day, will engage with thought-provoking panel discussions featuring industry leaders on the music business, the creative economy, and more.

Speaking about the festival, Founder /Chief Executive Officer of Shakara Festival, Godson Oriaku, said: “We wanted to build something that was truly groundbreaking for the Nigerian music scene. Shakara is about authentic expression and creating a space where different sounds and people can connect. From soul and gospel to the grittiest alté, we are unifying Africa’s diverse musical landscape in one massive celebration.”

He stated that the festival grounds will be a dynamic marketplace, called Shakara Junction, with a curated selection of vendors and artisans offering unique food, fashion, and crafts. “The afternoons will pulsate with live performances from a diverse lineup of established and rising stars across genres including Afrobeats, Alternative, Soul, Gospel, Alté, and Afro-Fusion.

“As the sun sets, the energy will transition to Shakara Afterdark, a series of exclusive parties that will keep the celebration going into the early hours of the morning, with collaborations from some of Lagos’ most loved raves and parties.”

Also speaking about the fest, the founding partner of Shakara Festival, Abiola Francesca Dacosta-Ajayi said: “Shakara Festival is more than just a music event; it’s a pioneering movement. We are creating a world-class platform to celebrate the richness of our culture and the incredible talent that Africa possesses.”