Engineering a secure Nigeria

On a humid afternoon in Ibadan, something that should not be remarkable happens, and in the context of the Nigerian state, it is quietly revolutionary. Civil servants walk out of government ministries without urgency. There are no frantic, hushed phone calls to loan sharks. No one is mentally calculating which bill must be sacrificed to keep the lights on. There is no payday panic. For seven consecutive years, salaries have arrived on or before the 25th of every month. On time. Every time. Without announcements, applause, or drama. “You stop thinking about survival,” a mid-level bureaucrat told me, adjusting his glasses. “You start thinking about rules, and you become a sentry for this new state of security.”

With the future secure, a new normal emerges. In a country where poverty is weaponized and security is typically announced with the crack of gunfire, where stability is measured in the heavy tread of boots and the adrenaline of emergency broadcasts, this detail feels dangerously mundane. No armored personnel carriers. No sirens wailing through traffic. Just money arriving exactly when it is supposed to. Yet the architects of the Oyo State governance model argue that this monotony has done more to suppress disorder than any battalion could. In a system addicted to the spectacle of force, predictability has become the most subversive weapon against scams, sharks, and gang wars. In response, the skyline changes: new sites of mortar, metal, and cranes rising against the clouds mark a state ready to compete on the world stage.

This moment points to a fundamental rewriting of the national playbook: security is not a reaction; it is a design. Nations that endure do not stumble into order by chance, nor do they secure their future by episodic shows of muscle. They build systems—predictable, rational, and humane—that make disorder irrational and violence unsustainable. The argument here asserts a simple but often ignored truth: security is first an institutional decision before it becomes an operational outcome. Where institutions are stable, violence struggles to breathe. Where governance is predictable, fear loses its utility. The experience of Oyo State demonstrates that security, properly conceived, is not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of order engineered through foresight, discipline, and economic logic.

This approach is not without precedent. It mirrors Singapore’s urban model, where lighting and transit design were engineered to suffocate crime. It echoes Germany’s postwar social market economy, where institutionalized welfare underpinned public safety. It draws from Japan’s civil service, which trades job security for administrative continuity, and Rwanda’s post-conflict reform, which converted trauma into a disciplined framework. These global examples prove a singular truth: institutional design, not episodic muscle, is the real engine of enduring security.

Yet the evidence is not rhetorical; it is empirical and difficult to dismiss. Independent monitoring by NigeriaWatch in 2023 places Oyo State at approximately 1.3 violent fatalities per 100,000 population, a comparatively low figure that stands in stark relief against the national context. This statistic is not an accident of geography or luck; it is the measurable output of institutional choices taken consistently over time. It validates a governing philosophy that rejects improvisation and brute force, replacing them with predictability, structural restraint, and policy coherence. Where other states respond, this model anticipates. Where others suppress, it stabilizes.

At the foundation of this architecture lies what may be termed the Fiscal Predictability Protocol. Security does not begin with the procurement of tear gas; it begins with the stabilization of the household. For seven consecutive years, the state has institutionalized the payment of public sector salaries on or before the 25th of every month. This was not a populist gesture; it was a strategic security intervention. A workforce that can predict its income does not panic. A society that is not anxious does not combust. Economic certainty lowers incentives for petty corruption and neutralizes the desperation upon which crime feeds. In this sense, salary automation became an invisible police force: quiet, consistent, and devastatingly effective.

This doctrine of economic security as public order was stress-tested during the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. While much of the federation adopted blanket lockdowns modeled after Western economies with deep social safety nets, Oyo State chose a path of institutional realism. A partial lockdown, coordinated through a specialized Crisis Management Centre, acknowledged the socioeconomic reality of a largely daily-income population. The policy avoided the fatal error of substituting a health emergency with a hunger crisis. By preserving regulated economic activity, the state prevented the wave of unrest, looting, and breakdown of order that followed total closures elsewhere. This episode established a core principle: security policy must be sociologically compatible with the people it governs.

Beyond economic stabilization, the state confronted a more entrenched, kinetic problem: the erosion of the government’s monopoly on violence. Nowhere was this more visible than in the transport sector, where the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) had evolved from a labor body into a parallel authority sustained by coercion. The proscription of the NURTW and its replacement with the Park Management System (PMS) was not an act of confrontation but of absorption. Informal power was not merely dismantled; it was regulated, audited, and subordinated to lawful authority. What had once been a theater of bloody gang warfare was transformed into a coordinated, revenue-accountable structure. Order was restored not through endless arrests, but through institutional redesign.

This restoration was reinforced by the establishment of the Amotekun Corps, a response grounded in data rather than sentiment. The Ministry of Police Affairs’ 2022 breakdown recorded 122 incidents of armed banditry, 49 kidnappings, and 3 terrorism-related attacks within the state, figures that exposed the structural limits of a centralized policing model distant from the local terrain. Amotekun was therefore conceived not as a symbolic militia but as a professional institution—equipped, insured, logistically integrated, and intelligence-linked. Its role was not to replace federal policing but to act as a stabilizing buffer, translating community vigilance into structured response. The continued suppression of fatality rates suggests that localized security, when institutionalized, functions as a shock absorber against national instability.

Even the physical environment was deliberately weaponized against crime. Through the Light Up Oyo initiative and strategic road expansion, the state treated darkness and isolation as security threats. Illumination reclaimed public spaces; roads collapsed the distance between authority and the periphery. Agrarian zones such as Oke Ogun were deliberately connected to prevent the emergence of “ungoverned spaces” where criminal networks thrive. Roads shortened response times, expanded surveillance, and projected state presence into areas historically abandoned to fate. Concrete and asphalt became instruments of order.

Yet the model is neither naïve nor static. It acknowledges an empirical reality: crime mutates. As violent crime is constrained, economic and digital crimes rise. Localized research in Apete, Ibadan, recorded an increase in reported crime from 171 cases in 2022 to 281 in 2023, driven largely by cyber fraud and property-related offenses. This was not a failure of security; it was evidence of displacement. The battleground shifts as pressure is applied. A rational security system anticipates this evolution and adapts accordingly.

When vulnerabilities do emerge, the response defines the maturity of the state. The Bodija explosion exposed latent threats: illegal mining, regulatory blind spots, and foreign-linked economic sabotage. The government’s response was not denial or politicization but forensic accountability and regulatory tightening. Disaster was converted into data; tragedy into reform. This capacity to pivot from crisis to institutional correction is the hallmark of mature governance.

Ultimately, the credibility of any security architecture rests on its submission to the rule of law. Selective enforcement breeds contempt; consistency builds legitimacy. Whether in the prosecution following the Christmas stampede or the routine sanctioning of traffic violations by the powerful, the signal has been unambiguous: impunity is no longer systemic. Recent operational successes, including the recovery of kidnapping victims through sustained, intelligence-led action, affirm that functionality, not theatrics, is the measure of security.

The analysis concludes with a transferable lesson for the nation. Security excellence is not a function of personalities, slogans, or emergency decrees. It is the outcome of design—intentional, disciplined, and replicable. Insecurity is local. It lives in homes, villages, streets, and local governments. State Chief Executives must awaken to their responsibilities. This front-end engineering model built by Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Chief Security Officer of 33 local governments, governing the second-largest number of councils and one of the largest landmasses in Nigeria, should be recommended nationwide. While he does not blow a trumpet, the result speaks: six years of stability across 351 wards. The lesson is clear: “let the 33 instruct the 774.”

To operationalize this instruction, the Federation must first mandate the Fiscal Predictability Protocol as a non-negotiable standard of governance across all subnational entities. Security meetings are futile if the workforce is hungry; monthly civil service solvency and prompt pension payments must be treated as national security imperatives. Replicating the Oyo model, where the economic anxiety of the citizen is treated as a threat vector equal to banditry, creates a baseline of stability that renders radicalization unattractive and corruption unnecessary.

Secondly, the constitutional shackles on state policing must be broken—not for political power, but for granular intelligence. The success of Amotekun proves that a decentralized, professionalized force, integrated with local communities, can secure ungoverned spaces that federal agencies cannot reach. A national transition to a multi-tiered policing architecture, backed by forensic rigor, is essential, where verified data replaces conjecture and every local government possesses the autonomy and resources to police its own terrain.

Finally, infrastructure must be weaponized against concealment. The “Light Up” philosophy should become national policy, ensuring that no street, highway, or market remains dark enough to harbor intent. Linking agrarian corridors to urban centers through robust road networks strips criminal entities of geographic advantage. The path forward is clear: stop funding the symptoms of insecurity and start funding the architecture of order. If the 33 can achieve this, the 774 have no excuse.