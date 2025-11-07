Bonfrere Jo petitions Senate over 29-year unfulfilled promise

Nearly three decades after guiding Nigeria’s Dream Team to global football glory at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, former Super Eagles coach Bonfrere Jo has turned to the Senate for help — accusing the Lagos State Government of refusing to release a property it promised him as part of the nation’s reward for the gold medal feat.

In a petition submitted on Thursday through his lawyers, T. O. Adejoh & Co., the Dutch tactician appealed to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to intervene and compel Lagos authorities to honour the pledge made by then military governor, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd), in 1996.

Bonfrere’s team had stunned the world in Atlanta, defeating football powerhouses Brazil and Argentina to become the first African nation to win Olympic gold in football — a feat still unmatched in the continent’s history.

“Twenty-nine years after that historic victory, our client has yet to receive his allocated property,” the petition stated.

“We urge the Senate to summon the Lagos State Government to explain the refusal and to take necessary steps to ensure justice is served — including reallocation if the original land can no longer be traced.”

Speaking after submitting the petition, Bonfrere’s media aide, Mr Eze Okechukwu, said it was “shameful and heartbreaking” that the only foreign coach to ever lead Nigeria to Olympic gold has been denied what others freely received.

“All the players — from Jay-Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo to Taribo West and Daniel Amokachi — have gotten their land,” Okechukwu said.

“Why should Bonfrere Jo be left out? Who tampered with his record? Who’s responsible for this injustice?”

Okechukwu added that Bonfrere had made several attempts to resolve the issue privately, including trying to meet Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, but was “consistently blocked.”

“It’s been 29 years of silence and frustration. At this point, the Senate is his last hope,” he said.

“Bonfrere is not asking for favours — he is only asking for what he was promised for making Nigeria proud.”

He expressed optimism that Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a known sports enthusiast who built the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, would ensure the matter receives fair attention.

“Senator Akpabio understands what it means to bring glory to Nigeria on the global stage,” Okechukwu noted.

“We are confident the Senate will stand by justice and help right this long-standing wrong.”