Brain Centre records 160 critical interventions in one year as neurological diseases rise

As the burden of neurological diseases continues to rise in Nigeria, Brain Centre Neuro-Critical and Rehabilitation Services, Ibadan, has recorded over 160 critical medical interventions within its first year of operation, offering hope to patients battling life-threatening brain and nervous system conditions.

The centre, which was established on January 18, 2025, was set up to address the growing incidence of stroke, traumatic brain injuries, neurodegenerative diseases and other neurological disorders, which experts say are increasing at an alarming rate across low- and middle-income countries.

Speaking with journalists on plans to mark the centre’s first anniversary, the founder and consultant neurologist, Dr. Temitope Farombi, said the Brain Centre was created to bridge the gap in access to timely and specialist-driven neurological care.

“Neurological diseases are rising rapidly in Nigeria, yet access to prompt intervention remains limited. The brain is time-sensitive. When treatment is delayed, outcomes can be devastating. Brain Centre was established to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time,” Farombi said.

Within its first year of operation, the centre managed more than 160 neuro-critical, neurological, neurosurgical and mental health cases, including stroke, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, multiple sclerosis, spinal disorders, traumatic brain injuries and complex headache syndromes.

According to Farombi, the centre has also successfully carried out brain surgeries and intensive rehabilitation programmes, enabling many patients to regain independence and reintegrate into their families and communities.

He explained that Brain Centre evolved from a digital health initiative launched five years ago to promote early access to healthcare through telemedicine platforms.

“While digital medicine improves access to doctors, it cannot replace physical examination and hands-on intervention. That is why we established a fully equipped walk-in neuro-critical and rehabilitation facility where patients can receive emergency care, treatment and long-term rehabilitation,” he said.

Data from health experts indicate that the burden of neurological conditions in Nigeria is projected to triple by 2030, while the number of trained specialists remains grossly inadequate to meet the growing demand.

“Stroke alone is one of the leading causes of disability and death in the country. Many patients arrive at hospitals too late for life-saving intervention. Our mission is to close this gap through emergency response, specialist care and rehabilitation,” Farombi added.

Reflecting on the past year, the neurologist called for greater public awareness on brain health and preventive care, noting that many neurological conditions are preventable through early diagnosis, healthy lifestyle choices and proper medical follow-up.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise regular health checks, manage hypertension and diabetes effectively, avoid self-medication and drug abuse, and seek specialist care promptly when symptoms occur.

Farombi also appealed for expanded health insurance coverage and stronger government policies to improve access to critical care services, stressing that many Nigerians still struggle with out-of-pocket medical expenses.

“We are grateful to our patients, partners and the general public for trusting us with their health. This first anniversary is not just a celebration of the past year, but a renewed commitment to saving more lives and restoring hope to families,” he said.