BRIPAN seeks to deepen insolvency practice across Nigeria

Looking to deepen the practice of insolvency across the country, members of the

Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), led by the association’s president, Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu (SAN), recently paid a courtesy visit to the past president and council member, BRIPAN, Ayodele Akintunde (SAN) at his law office, Ayodele Akintunde & Co in Lagos.

Speaking, Akintunde expressed gratitude to the team for honouring him with the visit and appreciated the association’s continued engagement.

Ihekweazu described the visit as “homecoming,” noting that he remained deeply appreciative of Akintunde’s leadership, sacrifice and mentorship, recalling that he took over the presidency from Akintunde, under whom he had previously served.

Ihekweazu stated that they aimed to further strengthen relationships and seek continued support for the association’s ongoing initiatives. He emphasised that the future of BRIPAN lies in its younger members and in the expansion of the insolvency and business rescue space, which still has vast untapped potential.

Acknowledging Akintunde’s support throughout his tenure, he expressed gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the association and urged him to continue his selfless service.

Encouraging younger professionals present to take ownership of the association’s future by engaging actively in its programmes and initiatives, he also used the opportunity to presented Volumes one and two of the BRIPAN Law Review to Akintunde, urging members to submit articles for future editions of the publication.

Responding, Akintunde commended the President’s leadership, noting that BRIPAN has achieved greater visibility, membership growth and impact through numerous trainings, awareness drives and institutional engagements.

He also announced his intention to sponsor 15 members of the NBA Ondo Branch for BRIPAN trainings to encourage membership; pledging continued support in knowledge-sharing and promotion of BRIPAN’s objectives and activities.

Similarly, Ihekweazu also paid a courtesy visit to ECOVIS OUC (Chartered Accountants) as part of efforts to propagate activities of the association.

Managing Partner, Andrew Obaro Uviase, welcomed the delegation as the BRIPAN President stressed that the visit was aimed at reviving and strengthening relationships between BRIPAN and its members; emphasizing the need for accountants to take a more active role in the association’s activities.

Ihekweazu explained that as he rounds off his tenure in December, it was imperative to honour firms that contributed to the association’s growth. He highlighted that with the enactment of CAMA 2020, it is crucial for leaders and major firms to take an active interest in developments within the insolvency and business recovery space.

He further stressed the importance of sustaining professionalism within the association, noting that insolvency practice thrives on collaboration among professionals such as accountants, tax practitioners, valuers,bankers and lawyers.

He also underscored the need for greater international participation and encouraged the firm to leverage its expertise to engage more deeply in the association’s activities. He then invited members of the firm to join committees and participate actively in the association’s programs.

The registrar reiterated the president’s remarks and introduced the BRIPAN Future Leaders Forum, encouraging the firm to consider hosting a hybrid edition that would include both physical and virtual participants.

Uviase, on his part, commended the association’s efforts in promoting insolvency practice in Nigeria, assuring the delegation of his commitment to supporting BRIPAN and disclosed that the heads of the various departments would begin the process of registering as members of the association.

In a related development, over the weekend, BRIPAN South-South Zone met with members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Port-Harcourt Branch. The purpose of the meeting was to explore potential collaboration opportunities and introduce BRIPAN’s mission, goals and benefits to the members of the NBA, Port-Harcourt.

The presentation was delivered by council member and Chairperson, South-South Zone, Miamnaya Essien (SAN). The presentation provided an overview of the association’s mission, objectives and the sections of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020; which recognises the role of the association in providing certification for intending insolvency practitioners in Nigeria.

It also highlighted the benefits of membership, including networking opportunities, training, development and certification programs and advocacy efforts.

The presentation was well-received by the members of the NBA Port-Harcourt Branch, who expressed interest in learning more and potential future collaboration opportunities between both parties.