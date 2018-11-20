 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter WhatsApp
Europe  

British Prime Minister’s critics blame internal row for coup failure

By AFP
20 November 2018   |   2:32 pm

Related

Zambian police quiz opposition leader over attacks on Chinese
2 hours ago  World
Erdogan rejects European court's 'non-binding' ruling over Kurdish leader
2 hours ago  World
Nine farmers killed in Boko Haram attack in Borno
3 hours ago  Nigeria

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May addresses delegates at the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in central London, on November 19, 2018. – British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday defended her draft Brexit deal to business leaders ahead of “intense negotiations” with Brussels in the coming week. May told the Confederation of British Industry, the UK’s main business lobby group, that she is confident of striking a deal at the European Council in the run-up to Sunday’s summit to sign Britain’s divorce papers. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Brexit-supporting rebel MPs in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative party blamed “tactical disagreement” Tuesday for failing to unseat her over the divorce deal with the EU, but warned they would try again.

Some members of the hardline European Research Group (ERG) had last week warned of an imminent vote of no confidence in her leadership, but the required 48 letters of support from MPs has so far failed to materialise.

Chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg said many eurosceptics believed they should challenge May when parliament votes on the Brexit deal early next month.

“There are many people who are expecting to oppose the deal in the vote and they think that is the time to write letters rather than now,” he told reporters.

“That’s a perfectly reasonable thing for them to think. I’d also emphasise that I’m a backbench MP, I express my view and people can agree with it or disagree with it.”

Rees-Mogg’s announcement on Thursday that he had submitted his own letter came just hours after two ministers quit over May’s Brexit deal, raising real fears the government could collapse.

ERG organiser Steve Baker, who quit as a junior Brexit minister earlier this year over May’s approach, told AFP: “The challenge is a rolling one.

“There is tactical disagreement among various colleagues about whether to go now or after the meaningful vote has been lost.

“They’re more likely to defeat the prime minister after she’s lost the meaningful vote, and that’s what’s holding back a number of colleagues.”

He claims more than 70 Conservative MPs oppose May’s Brexit deal, while the opposition Labour and Scottish National Party have also pledged to reject it.

But May is hoping to win over some critics with the promise of a wide-ranging future trade deal with the EU, an outline agreement on which is currently being finalised in Brussels.

The immediate failure of the ERG challenge is also indicative of how Downing Street will likely pressure individual MPs to back the government.

One ERG source complained May’s office had proved effective in persuading MPs not to submit letters of no confidence.

Their efforts were greeted with mockery among some Conservative MPs.

“Not being able to account for £350 million was a deliberate lie but not being able to account for 48 looks like incompetence as well,” said MP Sarah Woolaston, referencing the widely-discredited figure used by Brexiteers of how much Britain would save leaving the EU.


In this article:
BrexitBritainEUTheresa May
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

No comments yet