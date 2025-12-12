Buni begins scholarship awards payment to 28,346 eligible students

The Yobe State Government has begun the disbursement of scholarships and bursaries to 28,346 eligible students for the 2025/2026 academic session in the country.

According to him, this year’s scholarship payments were increased by 100 per cent to enable students to complete their studies in the various institutions of higher learning.

Buni, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Scholarship Board (YOSB), Dr Kagu Abubakar, stated on Friday in Damaturu that the scholarship awards approved by Buni is an initiative that will directly impact 28,346 indigent students studying in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The ES further revealed that under the new scholarship scheme, postgraduate students will receive ₦110,000, up from ₦55,000 a session, while undergraduate students will receive ₦46,000, and HND, NCE and National Diploma students will collect the sum of ₦34,000 instead of ₦17,000, representing an increase of 100 per cent in the bursary payments this year.

“Students in other Diploma and Certificate programmes will receive ₦26,000, up from ₦13,000,” he added.

According to him, the increment is amid the prevailing economic realities, including the rising cost of education in the country.

He described the Buni administration’s intervention as one of the most significant of its kind by any state government since 2001.

Abubakar continued, “Yobe State University (YSU) leads with the highest number of beneficiaries, recording 7,636 successful applicants, a figure that reflects the institution’s growth with rising enrolment of indigent students from each of the 17 Local Councils.”

He noted that students from other universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and specialised institutions in Nigeria are also included in the comprehensive scholarship awards list, stating, “This will enable all the students to have access to higher education, particularly among the vulnerable student population in the state.”