Bunk Talk the Musical advocates for girl-child Inclusion, knocks genital mutilation

The Girl Child Value Support Initiative, in collaboration with the French Embassy raise awareness about the multifaceted struggles faced by girl children in Nigeria

In recognition of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the Girl Child Value Support Initiative, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, presented a musical titled “Bunk Talk” at the French Institute in Wuse, Abuja.

This vibrant production featured an all-female cast and was designed to raise awareness about the multifaceted struggles faced by girl children in Nigeria and beyond.

“Bunk Talk” set in a boarding school hostel delved into a range of pressing issues, including the harrowing realities of early marriage, the traumatic practice of female genital mutilation (FGM), and the urgent need for women’s inclusion in all sectors of society. The musical also brought to light the discrimination faced by girls with albinism, as well as the pervasive issue of rape and other forms of violence against women.

Throughout the performance, the talented cast conveyed the emotional weight of these narratives, captivating the audience and prompting deep reflection on the injustices endured by women and girls. The staging was both colourful and poignant, merging storytelling with stirring melodies that highlighted the resilience of women in the face of adversity.

As attendees immersed themselves in the performance, there was a palpable sense of urgency to confront and address these societal ills. “Bunk Talk” not only entertained but also served as a powerful call to action, encouraging the audience to become advocates for change in their communities and work towards righting these wrongs. The event was a profound reminder of the ongoing fight for gender equality and the importance of empowering the girl child in a world that must do better.

Speaking at the event, the program officer at the French Embassy, Pierre-Louis Bonnel, emphasised the importance of collaborating with Nigerian creatives to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

He highlighted the embassy’s commitment to addressing this critical societal issue through innovative means.

Bonnel acknowledged that while progress has been made in both France and Nigeria in communicating this vital message, there is always more work to be done.

He stated, “We are raising awareness through art, utilising the talents of young actresses and dancers who are using their creativity to convey the experiences of survivors of gender-based violence. This initiative aims to open dialogue, foster understanding, and provide hope to those whose voices often go unheard.”

The producer of the musical stage play “Bunk Talk,” Precious Wakili, shared that the production addresses themes such as gender-based violence, disability inclusion, and climate justice. Inspired by her own experiences as a boarding school student and the challenges faced by girls in Nigeria.

She advocated for greater use of artistic media like film, dance, and theatre as effective tools for education and inspiration, noting that these can resonate more powerfully than traditional roundtable discussions.

She remarked, “While various civil organizations, such as the Girl Child Value Support Initiative, are making strides in disseminating information about gender-based violence, there is still much work to be done to eradicate this issue from our society. Women’s rights are inherently human rights, and we must also extend our efforts to reach and support girls and women in crisis communities.”

Artistic director Shola Oyeniyi expressed that “Bunk Talk” arrives at a crucial moment in response to the increasing incidents of violence against women.

He emphasized that the play is designed to spread awareness about the serious consequences of domestic violence and to engage the female community in meaningful discussions. “My message to men is to always treat women with respect and dignity. This production is timely, and it aims to address the rising concerns of gender-based violence affecting both men and women alike.”