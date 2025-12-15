Leading scorers in England, Spain, France, Italy, Germany

Haaland scores twice for City against Bournemouth

Europe’s leading football leagues witnessed renewed focus on individual scoring races after the latest round of weekend matches, with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane emerging as early front-runners in their respective competitions.

English Premier League leading scorers after the weekend’s matches:

17 goals: Haaland (Manchester City)

11 goals: Igor Thiago (Brentford)

7 goals: Ekitike (Liverpool), Foden (Manchester City), Mateta (Crystal Palace), Welbeck (Brighton)

6 goals: Mbeumo (Manchester United),

Richarlison (Tottenham), Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Spanish La Liga leading scorers after the weekend’s matches:

17 goals: Mbappe (Real Madrid)

11 goals: Torres (Barcelona)

9 goals: Muriqi (Real Mallorca)

8 goals: Lewandowski (Barcelona)

7: goals Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

6 goals: Etta Eyong (Levante), Hernandez (Real Betis), Mir (Elche), Moleiro (Villarreal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Yamal (Barcelona)

French Ligue 1 leading scorers after the weekend’s matches:

11 goals: Greenwood (Marseille)

9: Lepaul (Rennes), Panichelli (Strasbourg)

7: Edouard (Lens)

6: Del Castillo (Brest), Diop (Nice), Kebbal (Paris FC), Said (Lens), Sinayoko (Auxerre), Sulc (Lyon)

Italian Serie A leading scorers after the weekend’s matches:

8 goals: Martinez (Inter Milan)

7: Pulisic (AC Milan)

6: Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Orsolini (Bologna)

5: Bonazzoli (Cremonese), Leao (AC Milan), Paz (Como), Scamacca (Atalanta), Yildiz (Juventus)

German Bundesliga leading scorers after the weekend’s matches:

18 goals: Kane (Bayern Munich)

8: Burkardt (Eintracht Frankfurt), Undav (Stuttgart)

7: Diaz (Bayern Munich), Tabakovic (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

6: Amoura (Wolfsburg), Asllani (Hoffenheim), Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Diomande (RB Leipzig), El Mala (Cologne), Olise (Bayern Munich)