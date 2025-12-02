Buratai, Adeosun, others call for holistic solution to insecurity

EXPERTS at the 18th International Security Conference, organised by the Institute of Security, Nigeria (ISN), have suggested a proactive and holistic approach to stay ahead of emerging threats, leveraging technology, fostering collaboration, and developing capacity.

They said innovative approaches, driven by scientific and technological development, were essential to addressing the security crisis facing the nation.

The Chairman of the conference and former Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ade Abolurin, said the threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and cybercrime, among others, had undermined the country’s economic development, social stability, and national cohesion, thereby posing significant challenges to the country’s security agencies.

He said that despite strides made in the past to address the country’s security challenges, more still needed to be done to address the root cause of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment, and marginalisation.

He stressed the need to adopt a holistic approach that addresses the root causes by investing in education, job creation, and economic development, particularly in rural areas.

Former Minister of External Affairs and Ambassador to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, emphasised the need for Nigeria to prioritise innovation and strategic thinking, as well as leverage technology to enhance intelligence gathering and sharing, facilitate early warning and early action, and promote community policing to tackle insecurity.

Speaking on ‘Expanding Frontiers of Innovation and Security Enhancement for Nation-Building in Nigeria’, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), noted that the task before the country was monumental but not insurmountable, stressing that expanding the frontier of innovation for security enhancement was critical for nation-building.

According to him, it requires a productive approach that emphasises leadership, strategy, and collaboration.

He advised the National Assembly to consider amendments to the 1999 Constitution to decentralise security management, empowering states and local governments, as well as establishing specialist, merit-based counter-intelligence departments.

At the panel session, a retired Army General, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, disputed the allegations that the Nigerian Army was absorbing repentant Boko Haram into the force, a reason for the inefficiency of the force to tackle the insecurity challenges in the country

He said: “No structural consideration of repentant Boko Haram being recruited directly into the Nigerian Army. What is happening in the country is a war within ourselves and not within the military. Recruitment is on a federal character. Most of the narratives are not good for the image of the country.

The narrative that it is the Boko Haram that are recruited into the Nigerian Army that are causing the problem is not true. Our security problem is homegrown.”

In his contribution, a security consultant, Darlington Momoh, said the security challenge in the country was not about terrorists but about the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

According to him, when they don’t find their way into the country, terrorists will not have weapons to carry out the nefarious acts, and would never exist.

A lecturer from the Department of Political Science, UNILAG, Prof. Tunde Babawale, said for intelligence, Nigeria must embark on a merit-driven recruitment process, lamenting that Nigeria has the best hands in the military but the worst decision-makers.

President, ISN, Prof. Dele Olowokudejo, said it was high time Nigeria found a lasting solution to its security challenge. He said that innovative approaches, driven by scientific and technological development, were essential to addressing the country’s security crisis.