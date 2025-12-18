Canadian High Commission, First Lady push for greater inclusion of PWDs

In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria, in conjunction with the office of the First Lady Renewed Hope Initiative, has issued a call for enhanced inclusivity of persons with disabilities within all aspects of society.

The officials emphasised that individuals with disabilities possess inherent rights and dignity that must be recognised and respected, and urged policies that support their full participation in community life.

A particular focus was placed on Kanyeyachukwu, a Guinness World Record holder, who has defied the challenges associated with autism.

His extraordinary journey to global recognition serves as an inspiring testament to the potential that lies within every person, regardless of their circumstances.

They made this call yesterday during an exhibition titled “Expressions of Ability”, held at the Canadian official residence in Maitama, Abuja. The exhibition featured an impressive collection of artwork created by Kanyeyachukwu, captivating the audience and prompting meaningful reflections on the themes of ability and empowerment.

Guests at the event expressed admiration for Kanyeyachukwu’s artistic talent and the message of resilience his work conveys. As attendees marvelled at the exhibition, conversations flourished around the need for systemic changes to combat stereotypes and create a more inclusive environment for all, underscoring the ongoing commitment to promote equality and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio, in his welcome address, highlighted the immense value that individuals with disabilities bring to our communities through their creativity and leadership. Despite this, he acknowledged that many still encounter stigma and barriers concerning education, employment, and protection.

He commended Nigeria for the significant strides made since the introduction of the 2018 Disability Act. However, he stressed that challenges remain, especially regarding enforcement, accessibility, and inclusive education, which particularly affect women and children with disabilities.

Pasquale emphasised the importance of the event in celebrating the strong people-to-people ties between Canada and Nigeria, rooted in shared values such as the promotion of human rights, appreciation of diversity, and the belief that every individual deserves the chance to realise their full potential.

He praised the ingenuity of Kanyeyachukwu’s artwork, noting that through his creations, Kanyeyachukwu encourages us to recognise abilities where limitations are often perceived and to find connections where differences exist.

The High Commissioner also expressed gratitude towards the Kanyeyachukwu Autism Society for their essential role in advocacy, family support, and community education, which have significantly contributed to making this exhibition a reality. The Society’s efforts align with Canada’s commitment to inclusion, making it purposeful, supported, and enduring.

Pasquale reaffirmed Canada’s dedication, both domestically and through its partnerships abroad, to advancing accessibility, enhancing social support systems, and ensuring that individuals with disabilities have the necessary resources, representation, and protections to flourish.

He remarked, “His work serves as a powerful reminder that neurodiversity and creativity are strengths that enhance our communities. ‘Expressions of Ability’ represents a call to action, urging us to envision a society that nurtures creativity, embraces differences, and values every individual. As we observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he encouraged everyone to carry forth the vital message that disability rights are human rights, and that an inclusive world is one we must collectively strive to build.”

A representative of the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative and the pioneer Secretary for Women Affairs and Children in the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Adebayo Benjamins-Laniyi, emphasised the impact of intentionality in implementing policies related to disability and accessibility.

She recognised that the power of art, exemplified by Kanyeyachukwu, extends beyond mere expression; it serves as a call to action for governments and decision-makers to prioritise inclusion for women, children, and persons with disabilities.

Dr Adebayo noted that advocacy for the disability community has gained significant momentum since the enactment of the 2018 Disability Act. She highlighted a collaborative effort with the World Bank that focuses on profiling the implementation of this Act across the Federal Capital Territory, covering its six area councils, 62 wards, 17 tribal chiefdoms, and 884 communities.

She shared, “His Excellency, President Tinubu, has established the Disability Commission in Nigeria and is committed to the thorough implementation of the Disability Act nationwide. For the first time, Nigeria celebrated World Disability Day on a national scale across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Dr Adebayo expressed the need for community support for parents of children with disabilities and more spaces for individuals living with disabilities to foster courage and embrace their unique qualities.

“Kanyeyachukwu is a testament to this idea; he is not simply recognised but celebrated, now listed in the Guinness World Records and the Canadian Hall of Arts.

His journey illustrates the transformative power of investment and encouragement, showcasing that a young person with a passion for art can achieve remarkable success,” she added..