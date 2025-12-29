Carnival Calabar commences as Otu flags off bikers parade

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safety, tourism promotion and global cultural exchange, as he flagged off the 2025 Bikers Carnival in Calabar, one of the signature events of the Carnival Calabar festival.

Represented at the event by his Deputy, Peter Odey, who declared the carnival open amid cheers from bikers, residents and visitors drawn from within and outside the state, the governor assured participants and the international community that Cross River State remains safe and well-prepared to host large-scale events.

He disclosed that he persona lly inspected the carnival routes to ensure they were motorable and free of hazards.

“Let us tell the world that Cross River State is safe. I have gone round the routes myself; there are no potholes, and the roads are smooth,” he said.

The governor stressed the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols, urging all bikers to wear helmets, reflective vests, and ensure proper riding discipline to avoid accidents.

He added that ambulances, medical personnel and insurance coverage had been put in place to guarantee a hitch-free event.

Meanwhile, the 20th edition of the yearly Carnival Calabar at the weekend kicked off in grand style in Calabar, with all 36 states of the federation participating in a colourful celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.

In a show of unity and heritage, the 18 local council areas of Cross River State also took to the streets, displaying their unique traditions, costumes, music and agricultural produce before thousands of spectators.

Dubbed Nigeria’s biggest street festival, the carnival featured a mix of major attractions, including the Christmas tree lighting, Carnival Calabar dry runs, the Calabar Food Festival, and a parade of bands.

The festivities also included live music performances, cultural dances, fashion showcases and sports competitions.

The theme of the 2025 edition, ‘Traces of Time,’ was intentionally chosen by the Cross River State Government to reflect on the evolution and enduring impact of the carnival since its inception in 2005.

The cultural parade, which officially marked the opening of the event, commenced at Millennium Park, where the 18 local council areas of the state brought their heritage to life through vibrant costumes, traditional rhythms and symbolic displays.