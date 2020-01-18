Certificate forgery: Court upholds Ifeanyi Ubah’s sack as Senator 

•It’s A Travesty Of Justice, Says HURIWA

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, yesterday, upheld theverdict that removed Ifeanyi Ubah, senator representing Anambra South and candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) from the Senate over allegations of certificate forgery.

Justice Bello Kawu, in a fresh ruling by the court on the matter, dismissed Uba’s application on ground that it lacked merit.

The Judge also refused to grant Ubah’s request to set aside the earlier order made in a judgment delivered by the court on April 11, last year.

The court had in the April 11 judgment, sacked Ubah for allegedly submitting a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to contest the February 23, last year’s election.

Justice Kawu ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ubah, while a fresh one should be issued to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obinna Uzoh, who was second to Ubah in the poll.

The suit, marked CV/3044/2018, was filed by a registered voter in Anambra State, Anani Chuka.

Ubah had filed a stay of execution against the court’s nullification of his victory in the election, claiming that he and his legal team were not served with the court proceedings and notice of hearing of the suit.

On December 4, last year, the court ordered all parties involved in the suit, including the INEC, to maintain status quo, pending the hearing of Ubah’s application.

The court also stopped the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, from swearing in Uzoh as a member of the National Assembly.

It also dismissed a motion initiated by another claimant to the PDP senatorial ticket, Chris Uba, to be joined in the substantive suit as an interested party.

In its reaction to the ruling, rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA), described the judgment as “the greatest disservice to the principle of rule of law and a massive travesty of justice, given the fact that the court overreached itself and made an order that is substantially dubious and unsustainable, because the person being asked to be sworn in was never in the ballot paper.

HURIWA stated that the court has increased the credibility crises tearing the country’s judiciary apart, because it has just awarded the senate seat of an election to a claimant that was never in the ballots, vowing to approach the National Judicial Council (NJC) to demand severe sanctions against Justice Kawu for bringing the country’s judicial system into disrepute.