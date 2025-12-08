Chevron records zero oil theft in one year, says MD

Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/mid-Africa business unit, Mr Jim Swartz, at the weekend, disclosed that Chevron recorded zero incidents of sabotage in the last year. Swartz gave the commendation during his visit to the NUPRC’s corporate headquarters in Abuja over the weekend.

“Chevron has not recorded any oil theft or attacks on our pipelines this year. This is the longest we’ve gone without oil theft,” Swartz said.

Chevron is a member of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), a subgroup of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. OPTS is a private industry group dedicated to exploring, developing, and producing Nigeria’s oil and gas resources in a sustainable and beneficial manner for the Nigerian people.

It represents the interests of approximately 31 oil and gas companies that collectively operate approximately 85 per cent of Nigeria’s oil.

The record-breaking success story of Chevron may not be unconnected with the giant strides made by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a private pipeline security surveillance company owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo.

The proactive approach taken by TSSNL, using technology, local intelligence, has not only enhanced monitoring and control of activities in the region but has also contributed to the increase in the nation’s oil production output from 2022 to the present.

Further investigation revealed that the NNPCL and the International Oil Companies (IOCs) have been able to ramp up their production to 1.8 million barrels per day, unlike in the past when production was trapped at 600,00 barrels per day.

Further checks revealed that with unhindered production, the government is setting a target of 2.06 million barrels per day, as unveiled in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), which was revealed to newsmen last week by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, also expressed delight over Chevron’s testimony on recording zero incidents pertaining to oil theft.

He attributed the feat achieved to the initiatives by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. TSSNL has played crucial a role in ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure vital to the nation’s economic prosperity.