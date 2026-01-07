Chiejina makes Global Influence 100 again

Group Chief Branding and Communications, Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Influence 100, reaffirming his standing as one of the most consequential communications leaders in the world and the only Nigerian on this year’s list.

The recognition marks Chiejina’s fifth consecutive appearance on the global ranking, having previously been listed in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, a rare distinction that underscores both consistency and sustained global relevance.

His continued presence places him among an elite group of in-house communicators whose judgment, influence and strategic insight shape corporate reputation at the highest level.

Published yearly by PRovoke Media and now in its 13th year, the publication identifies the most impactful senior communications, corporate affairs and marketing executives worldwide. The 2025 list reflects a rapidly changing global environment in which communications has evolved from a support function into a core pillar of leadership, governance and trust building amid geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption and heightened public scrutiny.

According to PRovoke Media, the leaders recognised this year demonstrate strategic clarity, cultural intelligence and the ability to guide organisations through complexity. Final selections are made by the publication’s senior editorial team through proprietary research and external nominations, assessed against organisational seniority and global reach, influence over agency partnerships and budgets, and contribution to thought leadership and industry direction. The list also prioritises gender balance, racial diversity and geographic representation.