Chimamanda Adichie loses son

Renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, have lost one of their twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi.

The death was confirmed on Wednesday by the Communications Team for Adichie in a statement signed by Omawumi Ogbe and shared exclusively with The Guardian.

The statement read, “We’re deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege’s twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed on Wednesday, 7th of January 2026, after a brief illness. He was 21 months old.”

It added, “The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for your grace and prayers as they mourn in private.”

The statement further said, “No further statements will be made, and we thank the public and the media for respecting their need for seclusion during this period of immense grief.”