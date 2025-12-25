Christmas: FG lauds Nigerians’ resilience, assures of better days

• Tinubu, Mark urges road safety, vigilance

• CAN preaches love, peace, sacrifice

The Federal Government has felicitated with Nigerians at the Christmas celebration, commending them for their resilience, which it said will not be taken for granted.



As Nigerians travel nationwide to reunite with family and loved ones for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, President Bola Tinubu has called on motorists and travellers to prioritise safety by exercising patience, obeying traffic regulations and maintaining discipline on the nation’s roads.



This was as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, called for renewed vigilance against insecurity and a collective commitment to national unity.



Also, President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, called on Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, patience, sacrifice and compassion, which are the values that Christ represents.



The Federal Government, in a statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described Christmas as a season of love, steeped in sacrifice and hope.



“These values remind us to care for one another, remain united, and keep faith in our country, even in challenging times,” the statement reads. “Indeed, the patience and resilience of Nigerians will not be taken for granted by the government, and neither will the sweat and toil of Nigerians go in vain.



“The Federal Government, under Tinubu, remains focused on building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Nigeria for all.”

TINUBU noted that the festive season typically records a surge in vehicular movement along highways and within major cities, a trend that often comes with increased risks of road accidents caused by speeding, reckless driving and fatigue. He, therefore, urged road users to plan their journeys carefully, avoid unnecessary night travels and show consideration for other commuters.



The President specifically appealed to commercial drivers to prioritise the safety of passengers over profit, warning that impatience and disregard for traffic rules frequently lead to avoidable loss of life during the holidays. He also charged traffic and security agencies to remain vigilant on major routes, ensure smooth traffic flow and respond promptly to emergencies.



Beyond road safety, Tinubu used the occasion to urge Nigerians to embrace peace, tolerance and unity, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to protecting religious freedom and strengthening national cohesion as Christians across the country mark the 2025 Christmas celebration.



In his Christmas goodwill message, the President described the season as a time for sober reflection on the birth of Jesus Christ and His enduring message of grace, hope, peace and goodwill to humanity.



“Beyond the celebrations and festivities, Christmas reminds us of the profound significance of the birth of Jesus Christ and His message of salvation as the Prince of Peace,” he said.

MARK, in his Christmas message, urged Nigerians to embrace peace, tolerance, and harmonious coexistence across religious and ethnic lines. The statement issued by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, reads: “As we commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, I extend my warmest Christmas greetings to you and your families across the length and breadth of our dear country.



“Christmas is a season that reminds us of the timeless values of love, peace, sacrifice, humility, and service to humanity.”



According to him, these virtues are particularly significant at a time when the nation continues to grapple with economic challenges, insecurity and social divisions.



“I urge all Nigerians to draw strength from the true spirit of Christmas by showing compassion to one another, reaching out to the less privileged, and standing united despite our differences,” Mark stated.

OKOH appealed to security agencies to enhance their presence around places of worship during this season and urged Christian leaders and congregations to do so with wisdom, vigilance and a deep sense of responsibility.



In his Christmas message yesterday in Abuja, Okoh noted that “even in the face of economic difficulties and security concerns confronting our nation, the birth of Christ reassures us that God has not abandoned His people and that hope remains alive.” He emphasised the need to remember all Nigerians who are grieving, displaced or affected by violence and hardship during the celebration.