Christmas Message: IPAC calls for prayers, unity

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), on Thursday, called on Nigerians to embrace prayers, tolerance, unity and patriotism as Christians celebrate the 2025 Christmas season, while expressing hope for a better and more prosperous Nigeria.

IPAC said the season marks the birth of Jesus Christ and offers an opportunity for sober reflection on His teachings of love, peace, sacrifice and goodwill toward humanity.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins, the Council urged Christians to use the period to renew their faith in God and recommit themselves to selfless service to the nation.

IPAC noted that Nigeria is currently passing through a challenging phase, stressing that the moment calls for collective prayers for divine intervention, wisdom and guidance as citizens work together to build a strong, united, equitable and just democratic society.

The Council calls on the Federal Government to heed the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and take urgent steps to alleviate the prevailing hardships confronting citizens, in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

He said: “At this critical time, Nigerians desire and deserve tangible dividends of democracy. The welfare of citizens must therefore remain paramount in all government policies and actions, as sovereignty ultimately resides with the people.”

IPAC also urges the Federal Government to urgently resolve the observed discrepancies between the gazetted new tax law and the version passed by the National Assembly before its implementation.

He added, “Prompt resolution of these issues will help douse tension in the polity and enhance public confidence. The credibility, clarity and acceptance of any law by citizens are essential to its effectiveness and contribution to national development.

“Despite current challenges, IPAC remains optimistic about the future of Nigeria. Together, with unity of purpose and patriotism, we can build the nation of our collective aspirations. Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.”