NLC to reject new tax laws over alleged political manipulation

Ahead of the January 1, 2026, implementation of the Federal Government’s new tax reforms, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to reject any tax system it describes as distorted, falsified, or driven by political manipulation.

The NLC warned that any tax law formulated and passed without the active inclusion of workers would amount to an unjust tax regime.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, stated this in his Christmas message, advising the government to take time to develop tax laws that are broadly co-created and owned by stakeholders rather than rushing into legislation riddled with errors and political interference.

According to him, “it is better to patiently craft a law that is broadly co-created and owned than rush into one filled with serious errors and outright political manipulations.”

Ajaero emphasized the importance of social justice, stressing that all citizens must have access to dignity, quality healthcare, and education.

“Together, in this season and beyond, we must insist on tax justice where the rich pay their fair share and all forms of regressive taxation are removed,” he said.

He also called for greater equity for workers, noting that labour must be justly rewarded, workers’ rights respected, and workplaces made safe.

He further advocated for a secure nation where lives and property are protected, and citizens can conduct their legitimate businesses without fear or intimidation.

While urging Nigerians to embrace love during the festive season, Ajaero said citizens must first demonstrate love for themselves by confronting national challenges head-on.

Achieving this, he said, means “chasing all forces of darkness; corruption, exploitation, injustice, insecurity and bad governance; out of our country. This is the most credible, sustainable celebration we can undertake.”

“This self-love is not selfish; it is strategic. It is shown in our determination to build ourselves into a strong, disciplined collective to protect our interests, our wages, our pensions, and our dignity. From this foundation of collective love and strength, we can then let the light of love shine throughout Nigeria,” he added.