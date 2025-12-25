Christmas: Soludo, Arewa community leader in Anambra sue for peace

In the spirit of celebrating Christmas to mark the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and the leader of the Arewa Community in the State, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, have called for peace among Nigerians.

In a goodwill message conveyed to the people of the state and all Christians across Nigeria, the governor remarked that Christmas embodies peace, hope, love and redemption, values that resonate strongly with people’s collective aspirations for a better society and nation.

The governor, in the message made available through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, and made available to newsmen on Thursday, said: “Our administration is committed to ensuring your stay is smooth and secure. Let’s celebrate our unity, progress and shared responsibility.”

Going further, he expressed belief that the season transcends festive celebrations, stressing, “It is a profound call to reflect on the virtues of compassion, selflessness, and unity that defined the life and teachings of Christ.”

The governor enjoined all Christians in this season of joy and reflection to practise the true essence of Christmas by extending love and generosity to those around us, particularly the less privileged in our communities.

He reassured all residents and visitors to Anambra State of a safe and secure environment throughout this festive period and beyond, wishing all a Merry Christmas of abundant blessings, good health, and a Happy New Year filled with dreams and greater hope.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Arewa Community in Anambra enjoined Christians to use the festive period to cement cordial relationships with their Muslim counterparts.

Siddiki appreciated the Arewa people for their significant contribution to a successful Christmas celebration, as, according to him, 98 per cent of cattle and 80 per cent of foodstuffs used during the festive period come from the North.

The leader of the Arewa Community implored the government, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, and other Nigerians to sustain advocacy for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, gender, or settlement.

Siddiki, who is also the Sarkin Fulani, Anambra State (leader of the Fulani community in Anambra State), prayed for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, emphasising the need for Nigerians to pray for improved peace, unity, tolerance and understanding among Northerners resident in the State, in particular, and the South-East Zone, in general, as well as the host communities.

He commended Governor Soludo for his non-discriminatory disposition between Christians and Muslims in the state, a situation he said has reduced tension and violence in the state.