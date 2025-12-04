CIBN marks 2025 International Day of Banks

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has marked the 2025 International Day of Banks, stressing the central role of financial institutions in promoting economic growth, sustainable development, and financial inclusion.

The UN-designated observance, held annually on 4 December, recognises the contributions of national banks, multilateral development banks, and domestic financial systems in advancing infrastructure, social services, and long-term development initiatives.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Sustainable Development Through Finance”, underscores trust, innovation, and ethical leadership as the foundations of a future-ready banking sector.

CIBN President and Chairman of Council, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, stated, “The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria proudly joins the global community in commemorating the International Day of Banks, a United Nations–designated occasion that recognises the vital role banks play in advancing sustainable development, economic growth, and financial inclusion. Today, we honour our banks, the dedicated professionals who power them, and the millions of customers whose trust sustains and strengthens our financial system.”

In line with its commitment to professional standards, CIBN announced that it will host an Annual Ethics and Professionalism Summit every 4 December, coinciding with the International Day of Banks.

“The Institute remains fully dedicated to advancing professionalism, ethics, and capacity building across the financial services sector, whilst supporting the economy,” Olanrewaju added.

The United Nations notes that the 2025 theme draws from three interconnected imperatives: financing a liveable planet, closing the SDG financing gap, and strengthening resilient and inclusive finance. “Banks are central to aligning financial flows with global climate commitments, addressing structural financing shortfalls that hinder progress in developing countries, and expanding access to affordable, responsible financial services for vulnerable communities,” the UN stated.

The celebration comes against the backdrop of increasing digitalisation in Nigeria and the wider African financial sector. A recent report by Check Point Software Technologies, the African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report 2025, found that Nigerian firms face an average of 4,200 attempted cyber intrusions weekly, well above the continental average of 3,153 and 60 per cent higher than the global baseline. The report attributes these attacks to misconfigured systems, exposed identities, and the growing use of AI by threat actors.

Lorna Hardie, Regional Director for Africa at Check Point, commented, “AI has become part of the attack surface. Attackers are using it to automate phishing and identity theft at scale. The only effective response is prevention-first security that combines visibility, governance, and AI protection.” The findings highlight the critical need for banks and other institutions to strengthen digital resilience, implement continuous risk assessment, and foster public-private collaboration to protect financial systems.

The CIBN observance emphasises that banks are not merely transaction intermediaries but vital agents for development. By providing credit to small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting infrastructure projects, and enabling access to financial services, banks contribute to job creation, poverty reduction, and the overall stability of the economy. The UN notes that effective integration of sustainable finance and digital security is essential to ensure that these contributions are long-lasting and inclusive.

Reflecting on the summit’s goals, Prof. Olanrewaju said, “As sustainable finance gains increasing prominence, Nigerian banks are playing a pivotal role in supporting initiatives that generate lasting social and economic benefits. Professionalism and integrity remain the enduring foundations of the sector’s strength and reliability. The decisions we make today will shape the financial system inherited by future generations.”