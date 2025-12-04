CIBN observes International Day of Banks with annual ethics summit

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has aligned with global events marking the International Day of Banks by announcing the establishment of an Annual Ethics and Professionalism Summit to be held every 4 December.

The initiative was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, who said the summit would reinforce the sector’s commitment to ethics, professionalism, and sustainable finance.

The announcement coincides with global observance of the United Nations–designated International Day of Banks, created to recognise the role of banking institutions in economic development, financial inclusion, and long-term stability.

According to the UN, the 2025 observance focuses on how multilateral development banks, international development banks, and domestic financial systems support sustainable development, climate action, and improved living standards. It noted that the year’s theme, “Empowering Sustainable Development Through Finance,” draws on three linked priorities: financing a liveable planet, addressing the SDG financing gap, and strengthening resilient and inclusive financial systems.

Olanrewaju said, “The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria proudly joins the global community in commemorating the International Day of Banks, a United Nations–designated occasion that recognises the vital role banks play in advancing sustainable development, economic growth and financial inclusion. This year’s theme emphasises the fundamental role of trust, innovation and ethical leadership in shaping the future of banking.”

He added that sustainable finance is becoming increasingly prominent and that Nigerian banks are supporting initiatives with long-term social and economic value. He said, “Professionalism and integrity remain the enduring foundations of the sector’s strength and reliability.”

The Institute stated that the new annual summit would align with the International Day of Banks and serve as a platform to promote ethical standards across the sector. Olanrewaju said the Institute “remains unwavering in its commitment to championing excellence, promoting sustainable finance and strengthening the professional values that anchor a stable, trusted and future-ready banking industry.”

He urged banking professionals to uphold high ethical and service standards, noting that decisions taken today would shape the system inherited by future generations. “The Institute remains fully dedicated to advancing professionalism, ethics and capacity building across the financial services sector, whilst supporting the economy,” he said.

The International Day of Banks, observed annually on 4 December, commemorates a 2019 UN General Assembly resolution recognising the contribution of national banking systems and multilateral financial institutions to global development. The observance highlights the role of banks in financing infrastructure, social programmes, and innovative projects that underpin sustainable development.

It also reflects the broader role of financial intermediation in economic growth. Banks collect deposits, extend credit, and support investment in sectors including education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The UN stated that banks remain central to aligning financial flows with climate commitments, expanding access to responsible financial services, and supporting development pathways consistent with the 2030 Agenda.

Financial inclusion, access to credit for small enterprises, and long-term investment financing form part of the wider economic function of banks recognised on the International Day. The observance notes that banking systems influence job creation, productivity, and economic stability at national and global levels.

By linking its new ethics summit to the annual observance, the CIBN aims to position ethical leadership and professional standards as core elements of Nigeria’s contribution to sustainable finance and development.