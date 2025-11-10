Civil societies decry prolonged shutdown of courts in Osun

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has called for immediate negotiations to resolve the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Osun State Branch.

The group urged the Chief Judge of the State, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and the leadership of JUSUN to immediately return to the negotiation table without any delay and resolve the logjam.

Courts across the state have been on lockdown since September 19 due to the ongoing strike by judiciary workers in Osun, who are protesting unmet demands by the leadership of the judiciary.

Lamenting the development in a statement, OCSC Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal, appealed to all stakeholders to act swiftly in the interest of the state and its citizens.

Lawal said that “justice delayed is justice denied,” noting that the people of Osun deserve a functional, fair, and responsive justice system.

“The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) expresses deep concern over the prolonged industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State Branch, which has paralysed judicial operations across the state since September 19, 2025.

“While acknowledging the legitimate demands of judiciary workers for improved welfare, promotions, and professional development, the OCSC equally emphasises the sacred duty of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man. The continued closure of courts not only undermines access to justice but also inflicts hardship on citizens awaiting trial, litigants, lawyers, and other stakeholders in Osun State.

“Credible media reports attribute the deadlock to unresolved issues bordering on delayed staff promotions (2024–2025), non-sponsorship of training at the National Judicial Institute, and welfare-related grievances, compounded by limited communication between the JUSUN leadership and the judicial management under the Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

“In line with the provisions of Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees the right of every citizen to freely associate and protect their interests through trade unions, and Section 7(1)(a) of the Trade Disputes Act, Cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which encourages the settlement of industrial disputes through mediation and conciliation, OCSC recognises that the demands of judiciary workers fall within the ambit of lawful labour agitation,” the statement read.

The group stated that Section 18 of the Trade Disputes Act explicitly provides that all parties to an industrial dispute are under an obligation to “continue to engage in dialogue, conciliation, or arbitration in good faith until a resolution is achieved.”

“It is therefore imperative for both the judicial management and the leadership of JUSUN to comply with these statutory obligations in the interest of industrial harmony and constitutional order.

“As a coalition devoted to good governance, transparency, and justice, our primary concern is to ensure a fair, inclusive, and lasting resolution that preserves the integrity of the judiciary and guarantees that the rights of all parties are not infringed upon,” it added.

The civil societies urged the Osun State Government and the Nigerian Bar Association, Osogbo Branch, to provide moral and administrative support for a neutral mediation platform, in accordance with Section 5(2) of the Trade Disputes Act, aimed at restoring industrial harmony within the judiciary.