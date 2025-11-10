Era of lopsided growth must end in Osun, says ex-deputy governor

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Osun State and frontline aspirant in the forthcoming 2026 governorship election in the state, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to ensuring even development across all local government areas in the state.

Speaking during an interactive session with stakeholders and supporters on Monday, Alabi emphasised that the era of lopsided development must come to an end.

He stressed that every community in Osun deserves access to modern infrastructure, quality education, and improved economic opportunities.

He noted that his vision for Osun State is anchored on inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability, adding that his administration, if elected, would give special attention to the revitalisation of tourism and cultural heritage sites across the state.

According to him, Osun’s rich cultural identity and historical landmarks hold enormous potential for job creation and economic growth.

Alabi, better known as BOA, also promised to upgrade existing tourist attractions, museums, and heritage centres to global standards, positioning Osun as one of Nigeria’s leading tourism destinations.

He maintained that tourism, when effectively developed, would boost the state’s internally generated revenue and promote youth engagement through creative and hospitality industries.

Additionally, the former deputy governor announced plans to introduce renewable energy projects in rural communities, aiming to enhance productivity and improve living standards. He said the initiative would reduce dependence on the national grid and foster sustainable development, particularly in agrarian areas.

While calling for unity and collective effort among citizens, Alabi urged residents to support his vision for a prosperous, industrialised, and inclusive Osun State. He reiterated that his mission is to restore hope, create opportunities, and make Osun a model of good governance in Nigeria.

In other news, the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has reiterated his commitment to transforming the lives of the people beyond their current level of financial well-being in their daily activities.

This was contained in his keynote address at the official distribution of Imole Osun Cash Grant/Empowerment Scheme 2.0, organised by the Ministry of Cooperatives and Empowerment, held at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Abere on Thursday.

The governor, who was represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev. Dr. Bunmi Jenyo, said the cash disbursement to the people is another proof that his administration is not about empty promises or deceit.

Recall that Governor Adeleke, through the Ministry led by Honourable Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, has presented Business Registration Certificates, Point of Sales (POS) Terminals and Start-up grants to 2,000 women and youth beneficiaries in the Imole Business Empowerment Scheme 1.0, just one month ago.

He said, “Today’s event is another bold statement of our commitment to people-centred governance and inclusive development”.

“It is a practical demonstration of our resolve to take empowerment beyond slogans, by providing cash grants that will create wealth, generate jobs and foster prosperity, while enhancing the state’s economic growth. This Cash Grant/Empowerment Scheme is not just about today. It is about empowering the people of Osun State to be self-reliant and independent in their businesses, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the growth of our economy”.

“At this point, I wish to appreciate and commend the Ministry of Cooperatives and Empowerment, under the leadership of Honourable Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe and his team, for their tireless dedication in advancing the five-point agenda of this administration”.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, today’s ceremony is yet another proof that our administration is not about empty promises or deceit. We deliver, we empower, and we transform lives. To the 2,000 beneficiaries across the state’s nine federal constituencies, I urge you to use this opportunity wisely to grow your businesses, empower others and become true beacons of the Imole spirit in your communities”.