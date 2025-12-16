CJN, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde to attend Law School anniversary

Layers, under the aegis of Nigerian Law School Class of 1985, will, today, at Lagos Oriental Hotel,honour the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, and 26 other members of the class.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the class, the event commemorates 40 years since the call to the Bar of members of the class.

It notes that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; her spouse, Chief Akin Kerere-Ekun; Governors of Lagos and Oyo states are expected to grace the occasion as special guests of honour, while an international academic and professor of law, Prof. Fidelis Odita, SAN, will deliver the keynote address.

The statement, jointly issued by the Chairman of the Class, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, and the Co-chairman Local Organising Committee for the anniversary reunion, Mrs Folashade Alli, SAN, noted that the 40th anniversary would be used to honourthe Director General, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, in recognition of his contributions to the growth of legal education in Nigeria.

Members of the class, who had distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavours, will also be honoured.

Among those to be honoured are three high court judges, one senior advocate of Nigeria, one state attorney general, three professors of law and an international business mogul and 18 private legal practitioners based in Nigeria and overseas.

The statement enjoined members of the class to turn out in large numbers for theanniversary gala night ahead of the scheduled 5p.m. take-off time.