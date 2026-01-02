Clerics task Christians on fervent prayers in 2026

Dr. Daniel Olukoya is the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM). Photo: AFP

General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has urged Christians to fervently fast and pray this year. He also warned evil traders in churches to desist or face God’s wrath.

Describing 2026 as a “fast, strange, and troublesome year,” Olukoya, who gave the prophecy at the Cross Over Service held at the Prayer City, along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, maintained that the tables of evil traders within churches would be upturned in the new year.

The cleric said a lot of prayers were needed to avert the looming crisis because of the renewed strategy by the kingdom of darkness to recruit children, adding that much damage had been done already.

Warning Nigerians against strange happenings such as fire explosions, Olukoya added that the mighty hand of God would fight many nations.

According to him, it would be a tragic year for traitors and disloyal ones as well as unfaithful married people, saying: “God would pass through many nations, families and churches to reward and judge them.”

Olukoya, however, said worshippers who are prayerful, especially members of the MFM, should never be afraid, stressing that it shall be a year of “great deliverance and fresh glory.”

Also, the General Overseer and founder of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI) Calabar, Archbishop Emmah Gospel Isong, has called for fervent prayers by Nigerians at home and abroad for several pressing concerns, especially as it concerns the people of Osun State in the western part of the country.

Reeling out his prophecies for 2026 during the crossover night service themed “Prophetically and Magnetically”, Isong urged intercession for Osun State to avoid becoming a political battlefield in the 2026 elections and for Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, to be spared from violence.

He also asked that prayers be directed against a planned jailbreak at Kuje Prison, warning that some groups intend to free inmates to revive a terrorist agenda.

Isong, the National Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) South South, said that through prayer, these misfortunes could be averted.