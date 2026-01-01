Olukoya releases 2026 prophecy, warns against unrighteousness, calls for intensive prayers

Amid recurring fire outbreaks across Nigeria, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel OlukoyaMountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has called for united and intensive intercession to avert strange happenings and fire-related disasters in 2026. He described the coming year as fast, unpredictable, and spiritually demanding, urging nations, churches, families, and individuals to embrace righteousness and prayer to avoid confusion and calamity.

Speaking on Thursday night at the church’s crossover service at Prayer City, Lagos–Ibadan ExpresswayLagos–Ibadan Expressway, where he shared his prophetic outlook themed “My Year of Great Deliverance and Fresh Glory,” Olukoya warned that 2026 would be “a year of tragedy for unfaithful married people.”

“2026 will be another flying year—very fast, strange, and troublesome. Prophetically, the trends of 2025 will flow into 2026, and we must re-strategise spiritually,” he said

He added that the year would bring both positive and negative surprises. “It is a year of surprises—good surprises for the righteous and bad surprises for the unrighteous,” Olukoya said.

On national and global issues, the cleric said: “This year, the mighty hand of God shall be felt in many nations. Nations that practise righteousness shall be well, but nations that reject righteousness will experience confusion.”

Olukoya also warned of divine judgment and repercussions for moral compromise. “It is a tragic year for traitors and disloyal people, and a year of tragedy for unfaithful married ones,” he said.

He cautioned that churches would not be exempt from divine scrutiny, noting: “The tables of evil traders within churches shall be turned upside down,” adding that God would “pass through nations, families, and churches to reward and to judge.

On security concerns, Olukoya urged believers to pray against strange disasters. “We need united and intensive intercession against strange happenings, fire outbreaks, and explosions. Many of these are not natural,” he warned. He also highlighted attempts by dark forces to target children: “There is a renewed strategy of the kingdom of darkness to recruit children. A lot of damage has been done already, and we must pray.”

Despite the warnings, Olukoya said 2026 would also be “a year of strange and mysterious lifting for many believers” and “a year of divine recompense,” promising restoration for those who suffered losses in previous years.

“This year will be big trouble for the prayerless. It is not a year to be prayerless,” he emphasised, adding that “all evil powers shall fail.”

He urged Christians to adopt “solution-driven evangelism,” observe regular fasting and prayer, and cultivate strong faith. “Pray the way you have never prayed before. Pray until something happens. Have violent faith,” Olukoya said.

He warned against fear and anxiety, advising believers: “Avoid fear, worry, and anxiety. These three things have been sent to kill people,” and encouraged personal discipline and holiness: “Live a holy life. Never speak or think negatively about yourself. Be disciplined—control your temper, your speech, your emotions, and even your eating.”

On personal development, he said: “Be a God-pleaser, not a people-pleaser. One mark of failure is trying to please everybody. Work hard this year. Don’t be found among the lazy ones. Be time-conscious and form the habit of praising God.”

Quoting Genesis 45:7, Olukoya said the year signifies “God’s uncommon intervention” and urged Christians to remain grounded in scripture: “Be an addict of the Bible. Let the Word of God dwell richly in you. The poorest man is not the one without money but the one without vision.”

He concluded by calling for faith, discipline, and unwavering commitment to righteousness, warning that spiritual procrastination in 2026 could be dangerous.