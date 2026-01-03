Club raises funds for ICT skills centre at charity ball

The GoodFellas International Club (GFI) of Nibo, a non-profit and non-political organisation, has announced plans to build a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Innovative Skills Development Centre as part of its community development and youth empowerment initiatives.

The plan was unveiled at the club’s annual Charity Ball and Gala Night, held on December 29, 2025, at the Trigpoint Hotel in Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The event brought together prominent personalities, members of the club and invited guests, all united by a shared commitment to youth empowerment through education and innovative skills acquisition.

Speaking at the event, the President of the GoodFellas International Club Nibo, Chief (Dr) Uche Nnama (KSP), said the proposed ICT and skills centre aligns with the organisation’s youth development programme and its broader commitment to the socio-cultural and economic development of Nibo.

He said the vision behind the project is to transform educational and economic opportunities for young people in the community.

“The dreams and potential of our youth rest upon the shoulders of all of us in this room. Tonight, we gather not just as individuals, but as a family bound by love for our community and a shared hope for the future of our youth,” Nnama said.

According to him, the establishment of the centre would be a major boost to youth empowerment, not only in Nibo but across the South-East and the country at large.

He explained that the centre is designed to provide innovative skills, digital literacy and access to global knowledge required for young people to thrive in the digital age.

“This project is far more than bricks and mortar; it is the legacy that the community will leave for generations to come,” he added.

Nnama called on Nigerians of goodwill, governments at all levels, corporate organisations, and Anambra indigenes at home and in the diaspora to support the project.

The charity ball featured music, dining and social interaction, highlighting the unity and generosity of participants, while drawing attention to the intended beneficiaries — young boys and girls whose lives, organisers said, would be positively transformed by the initiative.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Chief Emma Nwonu, Chief Kanayo Ughamadu, Ozo Chief Joshua Nnama, Ozo Chief Emeka Okonkwo, members of the Uzonwa Family (Otimgbodongmbo), and engineers Uche Igwebuike and Nnamdi Nnama.

Others included Hon. Dozie Anigbogu and Hon. Jerry Alocha, Senior Special Assistants to the Governor of Anambra State, as well as members of the Nibo Council of Chiefs and Ozo title holders.

In separate remarks, Chief Emma Nwonu and Chief Kanayo Ughamadu commended the club for its commitment to community development and philanthropy, pledging continued support for the project.

Participants described the event as both a celebration of past achievements and a reaffirmation of collective resolve to pursue development with unity and compassion.

The GoodFellas International Club Nibo said it remains committed to leveraging the professional expertise of its members through structured programmes and partnerships to empower individuals, strengthen community ties and promote socio-economic development in Nibo