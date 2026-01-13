CNG faults Katsina’s bandits release, rejects peace deal rationale

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Tuesday, condemned the Katsina State Government’s decision to facilitate the release of about 70 suspected and convicted bandits, rejecting the justification that the move was aimed at sustaining “peace deals.”

The coalition warned that the approach undermines justice, weakens security, and erodes the authority of the state.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the coalition acknowledged the urgent need to end the bloodshed, kidnappings, and destruction ravaging Katsina State and the wider North-West, but insisted that peace founded on appeasement and judicial compromise is neither sustainable nor just.

CNG faulted the state government’s comparison of the bandits’ release to wartime prisoner exchanges, describing it as “deeply flawed, misleading, and dangerous.”

Charanchi said: “The comparison drawn by the Katsina State Government between the release of bandits and wartime prisoner exchanges is deeply flawed, misleading, and dangerous. Nigeria is not engaged in a conventional war with a recognised adversary bound by rules of engagement.

“Bandits are criminal terrorists who have murdered citizens, razed communities, raped women, displaced families, and destabilised rural economies. Treating them as equal negotiating partners without first breaking their capacity to inflict violence undermines the authority of the state.

“CNG is not opposed to dialogue or reintegration in principle. However, history and basic security logic are clear that negotiations with violent groups must only take place after the state has demonstrated overwhelming capacity to defeat them. Peace must be negotiated from a position of strength, not weakness.

“The coalition argued that what is unfolding in Katsina suggests the reverse: suspects facing trial are being released as preconditions for peace, judicial processes appear subordinated to executive bargaining, and communities continue to experience renewed attacks even as concessions are made.

“This approach sends a dangerous signal that violence pays, justice is negotiable, and the state lacks resolve. Equally troubling is the silence of the Government on the fate of victims and their families. Thousands of citizens have lost loved ones to bandit attacks.

“Homes were burnt, farms destroyed, and entire communities displaced. Many victims and witnesses risked their lives to cooperate with law enforcement and testify in court.

“Releasing suspects or convicts without transparent truth-telling, judicial closure, restitution, and meaningful compensation amounts to a betrayal of these victims and a grave injustice to society. Peace that ignores justice does not heal; it deepens fear, resentment, and insecurity.

“The timing of this decision further raises serious concerns. The proposed release of bandits is coming amid a resurgence of attacks and killings in parts of Katsina State, including Malumfashi Local Government Area.”

Charanchi called on the Federal Government and relevant security agencies, including the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and other intelligence bodies, to urgently intensify and better coordinate efforts to tackle banditry and terrorism across Northern Nigeria.

He urged the Katsina State Government to immediately suspend any plan to release suspected or convicted bandits under peace arrangements and to fully respect judicial processes, including ongoing trials and sentences.

He further advocated a security-first strategy aimed at decisively degrading the operational capacity of bandits before any dialogue is contemplated.

Charanchi added, “Where engagement is eventually considered, it must be transparent, accountable, and anchored on disarmament, restitution, deradicalisation, and long-term monitoring, with victims placed at the centre of the process.

“Peace is not achieved by surrendering the rule of law. Security is not built by rewarding violence. Justice is not optional. Northern Nigeria deserves peace with dignity, security with justice, and leadership that governs with courage and moral clarity. Governments must negotiate from a position of strength, legitimacy, and accountability, not fear and expediency.”