Coalition cautions NASS over legal risks in delayed electoral amendments

The Youth-led Electoral Reform Project (YERP-Naija) has cautioned the National Assembly against delays in concluding amendments to Nigeria’s electoral act and the constitution.

It warned that further setbacks could expose the 2027 general elections to legal and implementation risks. The coalition, in a statement, on Friday, by the Executive Director of the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), Bukola Idowu, said the slow pace of legislative action, particularly in the Senate, could result in critical reforms being excluded from the next electoral cycle due to constitutional timelines and international obligations.

He noted that while the House of Representatives had completed clause-by-clause consideration and voting on proposed amendments to the Electoral Act as of December 26, 2025, the Senate adjourned for its end-of-year recess without commencing deliberations on the bills.

The group described the development as a source of uncertainty in Nigeria’s electoral reform process,.stressing that experience from previous elections had shown that amendments concluded too close to election periods were often rendered ineffective.

The coalition said: “As of December 26, 2025, progress on electoral reform has remained uneven across the two chambers of the National Assembly. The House of Representatives has completed clause-by-clause consideration and voting on proposed amendments to the Electoral Act.

“This represents a significant milestone and reflects commendable legislative engagement that lays a strong foundation for advancing electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 elections.

“However, the Senate did not commence voting on the electoral reform amendment bills before proceeding on its end-of-year recess. The Senate is scheduled to resume plenary in the second to third week of January 2026, at which point consideration of the bills is expected to begin.

“This pause introduces uncertainty into the reform timeline and highlights the importance of maintaining a sustained legislative focus in the weeks ahead.”

Idowu acknowledged that several provisions already considered by the House reflected long-standing demands by young Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones, particularly on transparency, accountability and fairness in the electoral process.

According to the coalition, these proposals represent years of sustained advocacy by young citizens and civil society organisations seeking to strengthen public confidence in democratic institutions.

As the Senate prepares to resume plenary in the second to third week of January 2026, the coalition urged senators to prioritise clause-by-clause consideration and voting on the electoral reform bills to ensure timely passage well ahead of the 2027 elections.

Beyond the Electoral Act, the coalition also drew attention to ongoing constitutional amendment processes with direct implications for electoral integrity and inclusion, arguing that delays could further weaken reform efforts.

It called on lawmakers to demonstrate leadership and foresight by prioritising reforms that reflect the aspirations of young Nigerians and the broader electorate, stressing that electoral reforms were essential safeguards for democratic stability, peaceful elections and national cohesion.