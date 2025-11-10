Coalition demands Senate’s confirmation of Ramat as NERC chair

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on the Nigerian Senate to end what it described as an unjustifiable and politically-motivated delay in the confirmation of Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as Chairman of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the Convener of the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, accused the Senate leadership of deliberately undermining the power sector reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that on October 22, 2025, the Senate Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, had already vetted and presented Ramat alongside two others — Abubakar Yusuf (Commissioner, Consumer Affairs) and Fouad Olayinka Animashaun (Commissioner, Finance & Administration) — for confirmation.

The coalition alleged that instead of carrying out its constitutional responsibility, the Senate had constituted itself into a blockade to presidential reforms, particularly in the power sector, which is central to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

It accused the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and his Deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin, of prioritising personal political bargaining over national development.

“It is not about merit or competence. From all credible indications, this delay is linked to personal political machinations,” Danesi said, insisting that no specific or official justification had been provided by the Senate for the continued hold-up.

He described the situation as “political sabotage” against a sector that has crippled economic growth for decades, arguing that the leadership of the electricity sector should not be subjected to petty power plays.

The coalition maintained that Ramat’s record, credentials, and experience were solid, including his background in electrical engineering, telecommunications, strategic management, and his service as the pioneer Managing Director of the Kano Metropolitan Agency (KASMA), a COREN Fellow, and a Harvard alumnus.

The coalition gave the Senate a 48-hour ultimatum to conclude confirmation of the nominee or face nationwide protests by unemployed youths at the National Assembly and NERC offices.

“This is not an empty threat,” Danesi said. “Nigerians are tired of politics with everything. We are ready to expose the Senate’s chicanery.”

In other news, Catholic priests and community groups in Southern Taraba State have sounded the alarm over renewed waves of violence and killings allegedly perpetrated by armed herdsmen across several communities under the Catholic Diocese of Wukari.

Speaking on Monday in Jalingo, the Director of Social Communications for the diocese, Rev. Fr. John Laikel, described the situation as “devastating,” revealing that many rural parishes have been abandoned following sustained assaults that have claimed multiple lives and destroyed entire villages.

“It is disheartening that attacks on innocent citizens keep happening despite government promises to stop the killings,” Fr. Laikel lamented. “The pattern of attacks in Southern Taraba shows a deliberate and calculated attempt by Fulani herdsmen to permanently take over these communities for grazing. Most victims are returnees who had only recently resettled after earlier displacements.