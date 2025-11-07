FG flags off Renewed Hope Homeownership campaign

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, has launched a nationwide campaign on Renewed Hope Homeownership and Housing Development, known as the KnowThis Nigeria Network (KTNN).

The campaign is designed to bridge the gap between citizens, state governments, and housing institutions in Nigeria’s housing reform initiatives, comprising six regional housing advisory Executive Sessions for governors and commissioners of housing.

Others are: Land and Urban Development, CEOs of States’ Housing Corporations, Legislators, and Private sector. to serve as direct engagement platforms for the leadership of the ministry, its agencies, and development partners.

The initiative further aims to interface with states and align housing plans, implement land reforms, unlock dormant capital, and enable access to federal and international funding to expand affordable housing delivery.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Dangiwa praised the efforts of the originators to translate housing reforms into a nationwide movement that connects policy with people, stressing the need to make housing accessible to citizens, especially those at the grassroots.

“Many states are still not fully aware of the federal and international housing windows available to them, and many citizens still don’t know where to start or how to access affordable housing opportunities”, Dangiwa said.

The minister said he was persuaded to endorse the principles and objectives of the Renewed Hope National Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign, which aims to deepen citizen awareness and strengthen federal and state collaboration in housing under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He appreciated the timely and strategic nature of the campaign, which, according to him, will complement the ongoing efforts of the ministry through the Social Housing Programme, the Land 4growth reforms, among others, designed to make housing delivery more coordinated, transparent, and inclusive.

Dangiwa urged the stakeholders to institutionalise housing knowledge through the establishment of States’ Housing Reform Offices and a National Housing Reform Office (NHRO) as part of the Campaign, noting that they will review the specifics to see how they fit into the Renewed Hope Housing Delivery Strategy.

According to him, it will align with the need to deliver what complements the ministry’s existing Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, ensuring continuity and knowledge retention across political transitions.

The minister, therefore, called for a push to seek partnerships of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) like World Bank, Shelter Afrique Development Bank, IFC EDGE, and UN-Habitat, saying the proposal for co-funding with the DFIs was consistent with the ministry’s approach of building sustainable, blended-finance solutions.

“We plan to produce practical tools, State Homeownership and Housing Development Advisory Booklet, the Renewed Hope Homeownership Guide, and the website and digital engagement platform, to help simplify communication, expand public understanding, and build trust between government and citizens.”

“The Permanent Secretary will constitute a technical review team comprising relevant departments/ agencies, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Family Homes Funds Limited, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, and the Reform Coordination Department of the Ministry, to collaborate with KTNN in finalising partnership modalities.”

Earlier, the Project Director, Engr. Robert Ahen Chenge explained that Know This Nigeria Network (KTNN) is a civic organisation dedicated to bridging knowledge gaps and promoting citizen engagement in national development, especially in the housing sector.

Chenge said the campaign aims at training, certifying, and deploying Homeownership Specialists in states to guide citizens through mortgage applications, housing registration, and homeownership processes, with support from funding structures such as Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and the private sector to ensure sustainability.