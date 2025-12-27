COAS charges troops to send terrorists to their maker

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has paid a visit to troops on the frontline in Sokoto to celebrate Christmas with them, during which he urged them to keep up their efforts and ensure terrorists are sent to “their maker.”

“We can no longer tolerate their excesses against the Nigerian people”, the COAS warned.

Addressing troops of 248 Reconnaissance Battalion, Illela, Sokoto, on Saturday during his operational visit to formations and units under 8 Division Area of Responsibility, Shaibu noted their gallantry, professionalism and resilience in confronting criminal elements whose activities have brought untold hardship to innocent Nigerians.

He lauded their operational successes, saying that their sustained efforts have significantly improved security within the Area of Responsibility.

“I commend you for your courage, professionalism and the operational successes recorded so far. Your sacrifices have translated into improved security in your Area of Responsibility. You must maintain the momentum to further annihilate and send the terrorists to their maker, who is to decide what to do with them,” he said.

Shaibu further assured the troops of his unwavering commitment to their welfare, adding that he had directed the construction of additional accommodation, medical and other essential facilities at Illela Barracks to enhance their morale, well-being and operational effectiveness.

On Friday, both the army chief and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, were in Sokoto to fete frontline troops of Operation FansannYamma at a special Christmas luncheon held at Giginya Cantonment.

The CDS had conveyed warm Yuletide greetings to the troops for their courage, discipline and unwavering commitment to duty, especially at a time when many Nigerians were celebrating with their families.

“While many Nigerians celebrate this season with their loved ones, you remain steadfast at your duty posts. With sweat on your temples and strength in your backs, you are the wall that never breaks and the hope that can never be shattered,” the CDS said.

He praised the operational gains recorded under OPFY, noting that the troops’ efforts have significantly contributed to restoring public confidence and stabilising the North West geopolitical zone and adjoining states.

On his part, the COAS described the Christmas luncheon as a long-standing tradition aimed at recognising the sacrifices, resilience and professionalism of troops deployed in operational theatres.

“It gives me a deep sense of fulfilment to celebrate Christmas with you, our gallant troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, alongside the Chief of Defence Staff. While we make merry here, similar luncheons are ongoing across other operational theatres in the country,” Shaibu said.

He noted that the Christmas season provides an opportunity for reflection, thanksgiving and remembrance of fallen heroes whose ultimate sacrifices continue to make Nigeria safer.

He assured the troops that the Nigerian Army would continue to honour its fallen personnel by supporting their families and upholding their legacy.