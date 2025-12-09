Combating corruption a collective responsibility, says RMAFC boss

Participants at one day sensitisation programme, organised by the Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Commission in conjunction with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

The Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, has said that combating corruption is not the mandate of a single institution, but a collective responsibility requiring vigilance, integrity, and transparency at all levels of governance.

Dr. Shehu stated this during a one day sensitisation programme, organised by the Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Commission in conjunction with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Nwaze Joseph Okechukwu, the chairman emphasised that RMAFC occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s fiscal architecture.

He said, “As the institution constitutionally empowered to monitor accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account, we understand the critical role of ethical conduct in safeguarding public resources.”

He said that corruption in any form undermines development, distorts fiscal planning, erodes public trust, and ultimately denies citizens the social and economic benefits that government revenues are meant to provide.

The RMAFC chairman who expressed delight over the convergence of key stakeholders that share a common commitment to strengthen transparency, accountability, and integrity within the national governance landscape, further said, “The programme offers an opportunity to strengthen the ethical awareness, understand emerging risks, and recommit ourselves to doing what is right, just, fair and equitable at all times.”

In his opening remarks, the chairman Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), in RMAFC, Mr. Idris Musa Sariki, expressed appreciation to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) for their continuous guidance and collaboration with ACTU in strengthening transparency and accountability in MDA’s.

He noted that the establishment of ACTU in RMAFC reflects the commitment of the Commission to uphold its core values of integrity, transparency, accountability, professionalism, and patriotism. He added that the ACTU unit of the Commission plays a vital role in promoting ethical conduct, monitoring compliance, and building a work environment where corruption has no space to thrive.

Speaking further, the ACTU chairman explained that the success of the anti-corruption efforts depends not only on policies and systems but on the daily actions and decisions of every staff and management of the commission.

He said, “Today’s programme is timely, essential and provides an opportunity for staff to better understand corruption risks, preventive strategies, and their individual responsibilities as public officers.”

In his contribution, the Director Servicom in the Commission, Mr. Olaye Osayemen encouraged participants to take the one day sensitisation programme seriously in ensuring adherence to the civil service financial regulations.

A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, RMAFC, Maryam Umar Yusuff, noted that highlights of the programme was the presentation of papers by ICPC officials on the “Definition of corruption” and “Ethical decision making in doing government business” by Ozor Ijeomah and Dr. Anike Adesina, respectively.