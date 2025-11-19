Community development: Julius Berger donates robotics laboratory to Abuja school

A FIRM, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., has demonstrated its commitment to supporting education and community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by donating a fully equipped Robotics Laboratory to Government Secondary School (GSS), Gwarinpa, Life Camp in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new laboratory, stocked with robotics kits, computers, and hands-on learning materials, aims to provide students with practical technology concepts and problem-solving skills.

The handover ceremony was met with excitement as students and members of staff of the school explored the new robotics facility.

Project Coordinator for Region Central and North at Julius Berger, Dr Amodu Ismaila, expressed gratitude for the warm relationship between the company and the Gwarinpa community.

According to him, Gwarinpa Secondary School has long been a neighbour to the company’s camp, and over the years, the school has continued to educate their children as well as other students in the area.

Ismaila said that the company, as a good corporate firm, has had to be contracted to execute many projects in the area.

He added that through these various projects, Julius Berger remains both as a good neighbour and a committed partner to the communities it serves.

Ismaila explained the support by firm’s managing director in selecting GSS Gwarinpa as the starting point for the initiative.

He also emphasised the importance of ICT in modern development and the need for continuous upgrading of educational facilities.

The School Principal, Abubakar Ajayi, commended Julius Berger for its contribution to the school’s growth and expressed hope for continued partnership.

Members of Julius Berger’s delegation interacted with students, highlighting the importance of technology skills and encouraging them to utilise the new laboratory.

The donation of the robotics laboratory represents an investment in young people and their potentials, reinforcing Julius Berger’s commitment to community growth and education.

Over the years, Julius Berger has consistently used its CSR efforts to contribute meaningfully to communities across the country.

The company’s belief in “building beyond infrastructure” continues to guide its interventions, ensuring that its impact is felt not only in construction sites but also in classrooms, homes, and public institutions.

By supporting education, the company reinforces the idea that true development begins with empowering people.