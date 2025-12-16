CORBON warns against unethical practices, inducts 436 builders

The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) has warned its newly inducted 436 members to shun unethical practices that could jeopardise standards and the relevance of the profession in the country.



Chairman of CORBON, Dr Samson Opaluwah, gave the warning at the 2025 induction of new builders into the construction industry in Nigeria. He noted that the induction is the culmination of years of dedication, rigorous academic and practical training of inductees who have successfully navigated the stringent processes to become Registered Builders in accordance with the Builders (Registration) Act, Cap B13 LFN 2004.



Opaluwah argued that every building project bears a profound responsibility, which is to safeguard public safety and uphold the principles of sound, sustainable, high-quality construction; hence, the professionals must uphold these responsibilities.

“As you embark on your careers, you’ve entered an industry that is facing significant challenges.”

In recent times, the clamour for professionalism and ethical practice in the built environment has never been louder, especially in light of recurring unfortunate yet avoidable collapse incidents in the industry. As a council, we remain resolute in our mission to regulate and control the practice of the building profession in all its ramifications,” Opaluwah said.



He revealed that the inductees have been found competent to practice as builders in Nigeria and fit to join a noble profession that operates at the foundation of the nation’s infrastructure and development.



“Your registration does not merely confer a title; it signifies a commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, competence, and public safety. You are expected to function as the guardians of public safety in buildings, the torchbearers of excellence in project delivery, and the innovators poised to deliver sustainable solutions to the housing needs of society,” he said.