Cosmopolitan women push for gender parity in public, private offices

Female politicians, enterprenuers and others under the Cosmopolitan Women Club have called on the Federal Government, political parties and firms to prioritise giving equal opportunities to women in public and private offices, saying women have the capacity to function better in any position than men.

Meanwhile, the women have disclosed plans to construct public toilets across public places in Lagos, a Neonatal Ward at the Massey Hospital and other projects to aid development in the state.

The women disclosed this during the 20th anniversary celebration of the club in Lagos Island where members, partners, and well-wishers sat together to celebrate the milestone.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Cosmopolitan Women Club’s 20th anniversary organising committee chairman, and a former commissioner, Olateju Philips, who appealed for the passage of the Gender Parity Bill before the National Assembly, stated that removal of the disparity barriers is necessary for Nigeria’s development. Philips, who emphasised women’s unique role in managing homes, extended families, communities and public offices.

stated that true success lies in ensuring everyone remains relevant and maintains a sense of belonging at all times. She said: “What we expect to be doing for our children, settling quarrels, is not what we should be doing at this level. These are some of the issues that still challenge us as women.” She added that many men shy away from working closely with women because of lingering doubts about women’s readiness.

“Women are there because we serve better than men. Any time, any day, I will recommend another woman who is qualified for what she is expected to do,” she stated.

While acknowledging that Nigeria remains a developing society where progress can be slow, the chairman urged women to exercise patience without compromising their dignity.

Philips advised women to engage men strategically rather than by confrontation as many had advocated as a better approach to pull down the disparity barrier.

“Stand with your shoulders high and ensure that at the end of the day, you get what you want. If you cannot get it for yourself, get it for the next woman.”

The chairman urged women to remain visible, consistent, and determined, stressing that persistence today secures progress for future generations.

Speaking on the club’s project plans for the next 20 years, she emphasised that its flagship legacy project remains the ongoing construction of the Neonatal Ward at the Massey Hospital.

Related News

Phillips noted that the anniversary celebration did not mark the end of fundraising and support, as the club would continue to appeal to individuals and partners for sustained contributions towards the project.

According to her, the initiative is not for the benefit of the club but for the survival and development of newborns, who are the future leaders of society.

“Whatever you can afford at any point, call on the Cosmopolitan Women Club. We will always be available to guide and explain what you may not understand,” she said.

Beyond the Neonatal Ward, Philips disclosed that the club is also pursuing other legacy projects, including the construction of public health toilets across Lagos. Discussions, she added, are already ongoing with the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment to identify viable locations.

“Plans are also underway for the provision of dustbin carriages to improve waste management across targeted communities.”The chairman reaffirmed the club’s continued commitment to the welfare of motherless babies, noting that this humanitarian mission has remained a constant priority over the years.

“May God preserve us in his mercy for us to continue to celebrate our great club, Cosmopolitan Women’s Club, for many more years to come,” she stated.

A member of the Cosmopolitan Women Club, Dupe Akindele, described the anniversary celebration as a fast-paced and successful occasion, expressing deep gratitude to God for making the event possible and for its overall success.

She appreciated the club’s sponsors and donors, including those who were unable to attend physically, noting that their support remained invaluable.

Referring to the club’s ongoing humanitarian commitment, Akindele disclosed that fundraising efforts would continue in line with the legacy projects earlier highlighted by the chairman, particularly the adoption of a ward at the new Massey Hospital.

She expressed appreciation to the IyaOloja Tinubu Ojo for honouring the event through a representative, and commended the award recipients for their achievements.

“We are very proud of all the awardees for turning up and making us proud,” Akindele stated.